© 2026 New Atlas
Camping Trailers

30-sec iron-jawed strong box camper hammers into next-gen 4x4 camping

By C.C. Weiss
March 17, 2026
30-sec iron-jawed strong box camper hammers into next-gen 4x4 camping
Like the Tvan MK5 pictured, the newly introduced MK6 has Track's longstanding setup of a drop-down rear deck, lift-up hatch and a drop-down tent to connect them into part of the interior
Like the Tvan MK5 pictured, the newly introduced MK6 has Track's longstanding setup of a drop-down rear deck, lift-up hatch and a drop-down tent to connect them into part of the interior
View 17 Images
Track's new Tvan MK6 (left front) poses with one of the builder's larger caravan models
1/17
Track's new Tvan MK6 (left front) poses with one of the builder's larger caravan models
The multi-slide kitchen expands out for serious cooking
2/17
The multi-slide kitchen expands out for serious cooking
Track Tvan MK6 with rear tent set up
3/17
Track Tvan MK6 with rear tent set up
The Track Tvan MK6 Firetail spec
4/17
The Track Tvan MK6 Firetail spec
Inside, the Tvan accommodates two adults on a roomy double bed
5/17
Inside, the Tvan accommodates two adults on a roomy double bed
The drop-down deck serves as an extension of the cabin
6/17
The drop-down deck serves as an extension of the cabin
Stepping back on the rear deck inside the tent
7/17
Stepping back on the rear deck inside the tent
The all-electric Tvan Lightning launched a few years ago and carries over as the flagship of the MK6 lineup
8/17
The all-electric Tvan Lightning launched a few years ago and carries over as the flagship of the MK6 lineup
The Tvan Lightning fully set up into base camp
9/17
The Tvan Lightning fully set up into base camp
The Tvan Inspire is the entry level model
10/17
The Tvan Inspire is the entry level model
An ultra-rugged trailer built to follow an ultra-rugged tow vehicle
11/17
An ultra-rugged trailer built to follow an ultra-rugged tow vehicle
The new Tvan MK6 takes on dirt and rock
12/17
The new Tvan MK6 takes on dirt and rock
The Tvan rear hatch door can be used to carry accessories like traction boards
13/17
The Tvan rear hatch door can be used to carry accessories like traction boards
The MK6 front box is taller and more spacious and the windows longer
14/17
The MK6 front box is taller and more spacious and the windows longer
Track Tvan MK6
15/17
Track Tvan MK6
A look at quick set-up configuration with the hatch and deck lifted up for immediate entry inside
16/17
A look at quick set-up configuration with the hatch and deck lifted up for immediate entry inside
The new front storage cabinet can hold fridge-freezers as large as 95 liters
17/17
The new front storage cabinet can hold fridge-freezers as large as 95 liters
View gallery - 17 images

Australia needs no introduction when it comes to building the world's toughest off-road camping trailers. And perhaps no one brand better exemplifies the nation's work than Track Trailer and its Tvan, a little 'drop trailer that's been domesticating the Outback for over a quarter-century. The jawy little hammerhead camper now rolls out in its sixth iteration, combining the same ultra-rugged galvanized steel underpinnings with a roomier, more comfortable camping pod.

Track Trailer has worked over the years to give the Tvan more interior space and headroom without resorting to installing a pop-up roof or otherwise messing with the stout structural integrity of what it calls its "strong box" design. When it developed the MK5 nearly 10 years ago, it raised the height of the hard roof to clear about 4 extra inches (10 cm) of headroom inside.

For the MK6, Track Trailer modestly reshapes the Tvan profile, adding even more headroom, particularly toward the front. In fact, Track says its subtle revisions have increased interior space by a total of 20%. At the same time, it stretches out the side windows to bring more light into the cabin, further opening up the living space at camp.

The MK6 front box is taller and more spacious and the windows longer
The MK6 front box is taller and more spacious and the windows longer

The reformulated profile also stems from a taller, more capacious front storage cabinet, adding 25% more space, enough to accommodate fridge-freezers as large as 95 liters. That raises the front end, giving the MK6 less of a sharp, pointed nose than its predecessor.

Despite the redesigns, Track skillfully avoids diluting the traditional hard-edged, angular styling that's always separated the Tvan from every other trailer on the road and trail. Those hard lines aren't just for show, either, as the 16.1-ft-long (4.9-m) Tvan MK6 carries over a ruggedized construction that allows it to roll comfortably over the most foreboding terrain in the Australian Outback, on the undeveloped badlands of the US BLM, and beyond.

Track Tvan MK6
Track Tvan MK6

It all starts with a hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis, secured to the wheels via a heavy-duty 1.8-tonne (3,968-lb) MC2 suspension Track literally designed for the military. The asymmetric-link system was built specifically for giving the trailer the go-anywhere chops of the Unimog towing it, and according to Track, still enjoys military use today. Track can adjust the geometry to accommodate vehicle-matching tires up to 33 inches. The MK6 body, meanwhile, utilizes Track's tried-and-true aluminum sandwich-panel construction.

Track doesn't mess with the MK6 layout much, carrying over the Tvan's familiar rear hatch design. The combination of lift-gate and fold-down hard floor date back to the trailer's origins in 1999, but one major improvement from the MK5 version – the Skyward Lift Up Deck – ensures the MK6 remains fast and convenient in the field.

A look at quick set-up configuration with the hatch and deck lifted up for immediate entry inside
A look at quick set-up configuration with the hatch and deck lifted up for immediate entry inside

Prior to the addition of the Skyward Lift-Up on the MK5, the deck had to be deployed to access the lifting hatch door and the interior. The Skyward design allows the deck and hatch door to lift up together with the help of reinforced struts, opening up the interior in a matter of seconds.

Track based its 30-second fast-setup estimate on the original design that entailed separately deploying the deck before lifting the hatch, so the new design gets campers into bed even more quickly. They can then finish the full five-minute setup process (e.g. dropping down the rear deck, setting up the tent around it and opening up the awning) in the morning ... or after arrival at the next campsite if the first night is just a quick stop along the way.

The drop-down deck serves as an extension of the cabin
The drop-down deck serves as an extension of the cabin

The MK6 interior packs the familiar double bed layout from past Tvan generations, gaining an improved storage system with headliner storage and sidewall pockets. Also on board is LED lighting, a three-speed fan and dual roof hatches.

The kitchen is located outside on the left near the front, a full slide-out unit with three-burner gas stove, LED lighting, a sink fed by the 108-L fresh water tank, multiple worktops and plenty of storage drawer space. Diesel hot water is available, as is a 60-L Evakool fridge-freezer.

The multi-slide kitchen expands out for serious cooking
The multi-slide kitchen expands out for serious cooking

Track offers the Tvan in four different specifications, ranging from the entry-level AU$69,900 (approx. US$49,750) Inspire model to the high-powered AU$99,900 (US$71,100) Lightning. Each step up in spec gains additional standard features like diesel heat/hot water, an upgraded spring mattress system, and upgraded awning options. The Inspire comes powered by a single 125-Ah lithium battery wired to a 350-W inverter and 200-W solar panel. The fully electric Lightning, on the other hand, features a 500-Ah battery bank, 2,000-W inverter, 360 watts of solar charging and a dual-burner induction cooktop.

American Track distributor XGrid Trailers tells us the first two American-spec Tvan MK6 units are in production and expected to arrive Stateside in July.

Source: Track Trailer

View gallery - 17 images

Tags

Camping Trailerstrack trailerteardrop trailersCaravanOff-roadelectric-camperRVOutdoors and CampingCampingTrailertrailers
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!