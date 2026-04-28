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Camping Trailers

Tactical zero-wood 4x4 camper pod revels in Canadian weather and wilds

By C.C. Weiss
April 27, 2026
Tactical zero-wood 4x4 camper pod revels in Canadian weather and wilds
The new Tactical Skookum is a rugged, four-season squaredrop trailer built to handle rough Canadian terrain and weather
The new Tactical Skookum is a rugged, four-season squaredrop trailer built to handle rough Canadian terrain and weather
View 19 Images
The Tactical Skookum measures about 16 feet in total length but lives larger thanks to an integrated pop-up roof and a convertible lower floor plan
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The Tactical Skookum measures about 16 feet in total length but lives larger thanks to an integrated pop-up roof and a convertible lower floor plan
Exterior-mounted pantry/storage cabinet
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Exterior-mounted pantry/storage cabinet
The slide-out kitchen with Cook Partner dual-burner stove and hot/cold sink
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The slide-out kitchen with Cook Partner dual-burner stove and hot/cold sink
Inside, Tactical fits in a convertible dinette with swivel table and L-shaped sofa and a front console with overhead and lower storage, a MOLLE panel and a shelf
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Inside, Tactical fits in a convertible dinette with swivel table and L-shaped sofa and a front console with overhead and lower storage, a MOLLE panel and a shelf
The pop-up sleeper roof adds an extra double bed with a lift-up platform that clears up to 8 feet of standing height on the floor below
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The pop-up sleeper roof adds an extra double bed with a lift-up platform that clears up to 8 feet of standing height on the floor below
Tactical says the Skookum is designed to camp at the "edge of nowhere"
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Tactical says the Skookum is designed to camp at the "edge of nowhere"
A small trailer (being towed, center bottom) inspired by huge terrain
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A small trailer (being towed, center bottom) inspired by huge terrain
The zero-wood Tactical Skookum is built for all terrain and all weather
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The zero-wood Tactical Skookum is built for all terrain and all weather
That's what off-road winter camping is all about
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That's what off-road winter camping is all about
The left side of the Skookum houses the heating equipment and shower in the cabinet and a swing-out shower tent on the roof
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The left side of the Skookum houses the heating equipment and shower in the cabinet and a swing-out shower tent on the roof
The Tactical Skookum all set up and ready to camp
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The Tactical Skookum all set up and ready to camp
The pop-up roof includes a ladder up and a fold-away bed platform to clear more headroom below
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The pop-up roof includes a ladder up and a fold-away bed platform to clear more headroom below
The Skookum includes both an on-demand water heater and a Planar furnace
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The Skookum includes both an on-demand water heater and a Planar furnace
69-L BougeRV dual-zone fridge/freezer
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69-L BougeRV dual-zone fridge/freezer
The lower interior converted into double bed
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The lower interior converted into double bed
The new Tactical Skookum is a rugged, four-season squaredrop trailer built to handle rough Canadian terrain and weather
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The new Tactical Skookum is a rugged, four-season squaredrop trailer built to handle rough Canadian terrain and weather
A look at the L-shaped lounge/workstation
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A look at the L-shaped lounge/workstation
Lounge converted into bed
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Lounge converted into bed
The Tactical Overland is designed to help travelers get the most out of their local wilderness
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The Tactical Overland is designed to help travelers get the most out of their local wilderness
View gallery - 19 images

A tiny trailer with huge ambitions, the new Skookum from Alberta-based Tactical Overland is a family trailer specced for clans with surnames like "Amundsen" and "Hillary." Because this trailer is built to push beyond the usual limits of off-roading and overlanding, making camp out of the most remote parts of Canada, even in the dead of winter. It collapses inward for travel but expands into a two-story 4-sleeper base camp with space to work, cook, shower and live your best off-grid life.

It's getting harder and harder to keep track of every off-road trailer manufacturer out there, even in North America alone. Tactical builds squaredrop all-terrain trailers that remind us a lot of the offerings from builders like Mission Overland, Xpedition Trailers, Off Grid Trailers and probably a few others that didn't come immediately to mind. But it's a separate operation with some signature features that separate it from those others.

Based out of Sylvan Lake, a lakeside town of 17,500 roughly halfway between Calgary and Edmonton, Tactical's trailers are quite clearly inspired by the rugged terrain and weather of Western Canada, much of the most scenic of which can be found just west in and beyond the Canadian Rockies.

The Tactical Overland is designed to help travelers get the most out of their local wilderness
The Tactical Overland is designed to help travelers get the most out of their local wilderness

Tactical prides itself on building rock-solid zero-wood trailers that offer more space than the typical off-road squaredrop/teardrop-style rig can muster. Its original trailer, the HQ Series, measures under 15 feet (4.6 m) in length but manages to squeeze in a floor plan built to both lounge and sleep in. Without a galley eating up space in the tailgate area, Tactical doesn't need to dedicate the full length of the cabin to a bed, instead installing a combination of raised rear bed and a front console separated by an entry floor. So you can sit up on the edge of the bed or lie down, whereas most teardrop trailers have you lying or sitting on the bed without any interior floor.

The newest trailer in the Tactical lineup, the Skookum builds on this concept by adding a little extra space to further optimize the day/night-friendly floor plan. The trailer measures in about a foot longer than the HQ series at 15.9 feet (1.3 m), while riding 7 inches (18 cm) higher at 7.2 feet (2.2 m). Width remains roughly the same at 85 in (216 cm).

A look at the L-shaped lounge/workstation
A look at the L-shaped lounge/workstation

The Skookum's extra height owes to the pop-up roof sitting atop it. It unfurls into a wedge-shaped upstairs bedroom with double bed. During daylight hours, the lift-up bed panel in the pop-up roof more than doubles max headroom to over 8 feet (2.5 m), adding the ability to stand up on the trailer floor.

Down below, the trailer features an L-shaped sofa lounge complete with an adjustable swivel table that doubles as a mobile workstation for logging in anywhere you can establish an internet connection. At night, that table drops down and the backrest cushion lays on top to complete the 54 x 80-in (137 x 203-cm) double bed. Like the HQ Series, the Skookum includes an entryway floor, which doubles as a foundation for the small ladder up into the pop-up roof area.

The pop-up roof includes a ladder up and a fold-away bed platform to clear more headroom below
The pop-up roof includes a ladder up and a fold-away bed platform to clear more headroom below

While making the Skookum roomier than the average off-road 'drop camper, Tactical doesn't go quite so far as to equip it with an interior galley or bathroom. It does, however, add both features via the expandable exterior.

The slide-out kitchen toward the rear of the trailer includes a Cook Partner dual-burner stove and a sink with hot/cold water. The 69-L dual-zone fridge is located in the nose storage box to complete the right-side galley space. A 180-degree awning overhead keeps cooks shaded and dry.

The slide-out kitchen with Cook Partner dual-burner stove and hot/cold sink
The slide-out kitchen with Cook Partner dual-burner stove and hot/cold sink

The Skookum's left side isn't quite as loaded with equipment and storage, but it does include a deployable shower tent mounted to the roof rail. The shower sprayer and on-demand water heater are located in a side-mounted storage box for easy setup. The trailer carries a 72-L fresh water supply.

The Skookum includes both an on-demand water heater and a Planar furnace
The Skookum includes both an on-demand water heater and a Planar furnace

Additional standard equipment includes a Planar diesel cabin heating system and a 100-Ah self-heating lithium battery. The Skookum has a metal/composite construction mounted aboard a steel frame. A Timbren 3500 HD suspension and 360-degree articulating Max Coupler keep the trailer rolling comfortably over rugged, unpredictable terrain.

Tactical introduced the Skookum in late 2025 and is advertising May build slots now. The trailer starts at CA$49,999 (approx. US$36,700).

The video below shows the Skookum doing what it was built to do.

Your Cabin at the Edge of Nowhere | Meet the Skookum

Source: Tactical Overland

View gallery - 19 images

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Camping Trailersteardrop trailerstrailersTrailerCaravanRVOff-roadOff-gridCampingOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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