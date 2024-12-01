Trail Dog rugged trailer is built for adventurous powersports enthusiasts

It's not exactly brand new for 2024, but we couldn't resist bringing this to the attention of our outdoorsy readers. Unlike many camping trailers, Canadian builder Mission Overland's versatile Trail Dog gets a foldout ramp at the rear – making it easy to wheel in ATVs, dirt bikes or mountain bikes for your off-roading adventures.

This purpose-built wagon also packs several thoughtful features to make your expeditions a joy. It's got room to sleep two in the roof tent, plenty of additional storage for your gear, a built-in kitchen, and support for a range of accessories. Here's what you can get for about US$40,000.

The 15.5-ft (4.7-m)-long Trail Dog gets a steel welded frame, 1.5-inch aluminum walls with insulation, Timbren axle-less suspension, and Pro Comp all-terrain tires on alloy wheels. A 360-degree coupler hitch allows for flexible articulation. It weighs 2,180 lb (988 kg), and has a cargo capacity of 1,200 lb (544 kg).

The 360-degree coupler hitch allows for good articulation – crucial for bumpy trails Mission Overland

The trailer has a spacious interior measuring 93 in (2.3 m) x 54 in (1.3 m) x 49 in (1.2 m). That's enough for an ATV or a couple of motorcycles or bicycles, which you can easily roll up the full-width ramp. You'll also find tracks on the side walls to strap your toys down.

The Trail Dog's spacious interior can comfortably fit two motorcycles, an ATV, or a couple of mountain bikes Mission Overland

For those of you with your measuring tapes unholstered, you might find your adventure motorcycle – like a BMW R 1300 GS, for example – a bit cramped given its height. Not to worry, The roof has a sliding platform for when the tent above is not in use, so you can open it up for an additional 36 in (0.9 m) of headroom.

I like how the trailer has a side door for easy entry when you've already got vehicles loaded inside. If you're not taking those with you, you can turn it into a larger living area, by fitting a desk to the inside mounting track or laying down bedding for two more people. So between the roof tent and the cargo area, you can sleep four comfortably.

The side door allows for easy access to the trailer's interior when it's already loaded up Tactical Application Vehicles

The Trail Dog also comes with a spare tire and rim, a cabinet for storage in the front, a propane tank holder with room for an additional bottle, and support for roof racks.

The front of the trailer has room for a spare tire and rim, two propane tanks, and a large storage rack Tactical Application Vehicles

Creature comforts

There's more to the Trail Dog than just room for your toys. You'll find a foldaway mattress in the pop-up roof tent, a ventilation fan and windows on all sides of the tent, plus an external folding ladder to climb up there when the day is done.

The pop-up roof tent can sleep two people, and you can climb in using an external foldable ladder Tactical Application Vehicles

The trailer also features a Bluetooth audio system, LED lighting for the interior, a smoke detector inside, and a fold-out shower awning to use with the 31-gallon (117-liter) fresh water pump.

What's especially neat about the trailer is its drop-down galley kitchen mounted on the exterior. You'll find a dual-burner stove, a sink, and a slide-out prep counter that practically disappear into a side panel when you're done with them. You'll also find a 69-liter Truma dual-zone fridge-freezer combo that slides out for easy access to food and beverages.

The aluminum galley kitchen includes a slide-out prep counter, and neatly folds out of sight when not in use Tactical Application Vehicles

The Trail Dog can also be customized with any of several tasteful exterior wraps, and kitted out with additional side cabinets, a large storage rack in the front, and air conditioning.

The Trail Dog has room for your ATVs and bikes, plenty of gear, plus a bed to sleep two above Mission Overland

It's available from a number of dealers across the US and Canada – and although the trailer has a listed price of $40,000, you can snag it for less in some states.

Source: Mission Overland