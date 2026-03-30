Self-flushing litter box keeps an AI eye on kitties' urinary health

Technology these days is all about making life easier, especially when it comes to chores we don’t enjoy – such as cleaning a cat’s litter box. Hong Kong-based company Petalas is trying to address this with its self-flushing litter box, which also monitors the feline's urinary health.

Self-flushing litter boxes aren’t new, but Petalas adds an extra smart feature: an AI layer on top of the existing technology. It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

This device operates similarly to other smart litter boxes ... for the most part, that is.

It uses special washable, reusable pellets and runs a full cleaning cycle automatically after a cat leaves the box. This cycle includes rinsing, disinfecting, deodorizing, and hot-air drying. Solid waste is lifted in a water-suspended state, shredded, and flushed straight into the drain. Like any other self-flushing litter box, this one needs to be connected to both a water source and a drain.

Petalas is available for a pledge of $539 Petalas

The full cleaning cycle takes around 45 minutes, which might seem a bit long, especially if you have more than one cat. The system is smart enough to detect if a cat jumps in mid-cycle and will immediately pause the process. It also won’t start if a cat is still nearby. Each cleaning cycle also uses a small amount of water – just enough for washing and flushing – and it drains pretty quickly, so there’s no risk of a cat being trapped and soaked.

The device’s standout feature is its AI health tracker. The AI recognizes individual cats in multi-cat households and builds a personalized health profile for each one. It reads embedded RFID microchips, which are compatible with 99% of cats already microchipped. All data is sent to the mobile app via Wi-Fi, so owners can track how often their cats use the box and analyze patterns in their behavior.

Using special urine test stripes, the device also collects data on a cat’s urinary health. Because the urine passes through an uncontaminated system, the collected data is relatively precise and reliable. The AI analyzes this information to spot potential warning signs of health issues, such as kidney failure, which is a leading cause of death in older cats.

One bag of the litter pellets should last several months Petalas

While the device won’t entirely replace actual laboratory analyses and regular veterinary check-ups, it may still reduce the number of visits per year. The results can be accessed through the mobile app. Currently, it’s unclear whether the app will be entirely free or if some features will require a subscription.

A single bag of special washable pellets can last several months, since only about five grams are used per cycle. Over a year, that can add up to significant savings – easily a few hundred dollars for a multi-cat household. The creators also warn that Petalas is not compatible with regular cat litter.

The device is designed to be low-maintenance. As waste is sent straight to the drain, scooping is no longer needed, which is especially convenient if you’re traveling for a few days. You can monitor cleaning cycles or trigger a deep flush remotely through the app at any time. If once in a while Petalas requires manual cleaning, its modular components are easily detachable. The device measures 67 x 52 x 45 cm (26.4 x 20.5 x 17.7 in).

Early backers on Kickstarter can get Petalas for a pledge of US$539, with a planned retail price of $999. This includes the device, a user manual, power cord, water inlet and drainage hoses, five urine test strips, an RFID reader, a box of washable litter, and litter detergent. If the campaign is successful, shipping will start in July.

Petalas: Fully Auto-Wash Litter Box. Hands-Free Cat Care.

Sources: Kickstarter, Petalas

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