Chelsea Haney

Chelsea is a data analyst with over 13 years of experience in environmental and geotechnical engineering, and nearly a decade in technical writing and copyediting.

Her path to science began with a love of writing, initially starting out as a journalism major before falling in love with geology and quantum physics. Somewhere along the way, rocks turned into data, and data turned into a career. Alongside indulging her deep curiosity for all things science writing, Chelsea also still works as a data analyst and copyeditor.

Outside of work, she can be found outdoors with her husband and their three dogs chasing the next adventure, or working on their 119 year-old house renovation.

