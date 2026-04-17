Soft-top surfboard splits for travel and stowage

Newave is a French company founded by two engineers who also happen to be avid surfers. They’ve experienced firsthand the hassle of traveling with a bulky surfboard and paying extra fees for oversized luggage, so in 2023 they set out to solve this problem by designing modular boards.

About a year ago, the company successfully launched its 9-in-1 modular surfboard on Kickstarter, selling over 500 units. Now the firm is back with a new product called WRocket. It's built on the same idea, but this time the concept is applied to soft-top surfboards.

Soft-tops are a popular choice for beginners or intermediate surfers. They might not be as suitable for sharp turns or advanced maneuvers, but they are more forgiving during falls, more stable, more affordable, and overall, they work well for learning fundamentals.

The three sections of the WRocket Newave

WRocket is described as the first splittable soft-top surfboard, as it breaks down into three separate sections. Once disassembled, it fits into a relatively compact bag measuring 85 x 55 x 25 cm (33.5 x 21.7 x 9.8 in), making it much easier to travel with or store during the off-season. When assembled, it measures 232 x 56 cm (91.2 x 22 in), which is standard for funboards and intermediate surfing. The weight is 6.4 kg (13.2 lb).

Assembly is designed to be quick and straightforward, with no tools required. The three sections connect with pins that you push in, turn, and clip into place. It all takes under a minute. The board features a reinforced locking mechanism that can only be unlocked manually, ensuring it won’t suddenly come apart under pressure during use.

The patented fastening system Newave

The fastening system is Newave’s patented design and one of the standout features. Each joint is surrounded by high-density foam, creating a tight seal, so water and sand won’t get inside. Importantly, the joints are not noticeable while riding, as they smoothly follow the natural flex of the board without any gaps.

Before the final design was approved, the team tested 10 prototypes in different locations around the world. Those tests showed that WRocket performs comparably to a standard surfboard. It’s reportedly stable, sturdy, and maneuverable in waves up to 1.5 meters (5 ft). A 3-mm (0.12-in) EVA foam layer absorbs impact, provides grip, and protects both the surfer and the board.

The whole thing can be carried in a backpack Newave

There is also a practical addition to the board this time around: Newave’s signature backpack, which includes multiple compartments for the disassembled board itself and all the essential accessories you'll need for a surf trip.

The price is probably where potential buyers may hesitate the most – WRocket is roughly twice as expensive as a typical soft-top board. Early backers can get it for a pledge of €592 (about US$625), while the planned retail price is €740 ($810). That said, if you travel fairly often for surfing, avoiding oversized baggage fees could probably offset the cost in just a few years. Accessories such as fins, a leash, the backpack, or extra pins are sold separately.

Assuming the Kickstarter campaign is successful, shipping in Europe and the UK is expected to start in early summer, while customers in the US and other regions will have to wait until October.

Newave : The world's first splittable soft top surfboard

Source: Kickstarter

