7-lb folding fabric kayak packs down to the size of a two-person tent

Folding kayaks may be more portable than their conventional counterparts, but they can still be pretty … hefty, weighing anywhere from about 17 to 40 lb (8 to 18 kg). The Pontos 2.0 is different, in that it weighs just 7 lb (3 kg), and packs down to the size of a rolled-up two-person tent.

Soon to be the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Pontos 2.0 is a skin-on-frame kayak created by Lubbock, Texas-based kayaker/entrepreneur Adam Mulsow. And as its name suggests, it's the new-and-improved version of a model that came before it.

Like the original Pontos, the 2.0 features a frame made of individual sections of carbon fiber tubing. These are connected by a length of shock cord running through them, and by custom-designed polymer fittings.

The Pontos 2.0 measures 10.5 feet long by 29 inches wide when fully assembled (320 by 74 cm) Pontos

Once that frame is folded out into shape, the kayak's waterproof skin is pulled tight around it, then zipped up across the top. The skin is made of heavy-duty raft-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)-bonded nylon.

Finally, the Pontos' seat gets inflated and secured inside the cockpit. We've been told that the entire assembly process takes just five to seven minutes.

The Pontos 2.0's carbon fiber frame

An internal keel pole runs the length of the center of the Pontos 2.0's hull, helping it to track straight when traveling across flat water. By contrast, some considerably heavier origami-style folding kayaks have flat planing hulls, and are thus harder to keep going in a straight line.

One of the 2.0's big improvements over the original is a heavier-weight fabric for the reinforced sections at either end of the boat, and for where the ribs connect to the keel. Whereas the original Pontos used 420D TPU nylon in those areas, the 2.0 uses 840D. The seat fabric has also been boosted from 70D to 210D.

The Pontos 2.0 gets disgorged from its included carry sack Pontos

Additionally, the frame's four small rib sections have been combined into two larger ribs, thus simplifying assembly while also boosting the strength of the supports around the cockpit. The fittings, which were previously SLS-printed, are now injection molded for better durability.

Mulsow is currently looking for prospective Kickstarter backers, who will be eligible for a US$525 Early Bird Price once the Pontos 2.0 campaign officially begins. You can register your interest now by clicking "Notify me on launch."

Kickstarter Announcement

Source: Kickstarter

