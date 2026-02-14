World's fastest jet ski gets high-tech upgrade and stability at top speed

In its time, Sea-Doo’s RXP-X has built a reputation as the company's most aggressive, race-inspired personal watercraft – one designed for explosive acceleration, tight cornering and supreme control even at high speed. In 2026, the RXP-X RS 325 takes Sea-Doo's flagship model to a new level, getting a huge technology boost – and more – all for the rider's enjoyment.

2026 Sea Doo RXP X 325: Review, prices, specs, and speed tests

We have to note here that I was due to test out this powerful machine, but work travel and license bureaucracy sadly got in the way. And yes, I was and am rather disappointed as I would have loved to get out on the water with this one, given Sea-Doo's reputation. But I think it's still worth covering, as I haven't seen a jet ski quite like this one before.

Let's be frank here: this is not a jet ski built to be versatile or relaxed. It's specifically designed to be a high-performance machine, aimed at riders who care most about speed, crafty handling and a race-like mode while out on the water. And the 2026 updates add to what this model has already delivered – one of the most extreme personal watercraft you can get your hands on.

Its power comes from a supercharged 1.6-L Rotax three-cylinder engine rated at 325 hp, making it among the most powerful jet skis available. In practical terms, that means instant acceleration and a ski that wants to surge forward as soon as the throttle is opened. It's built for hard launches and high-speed riding, but has the tech to ensure this power isn't out of the rider's control. Its intelligent brake and reverse (iBR) system adds specific control when slowing down or maneuvering around objects or when docking, along with different ride modes that let the rider chill (or sharpen) the throttle response depending on conditions.

This ride is more than just a weekend cruiser, with improved handling at top speed Sea-Doo

The ski carries a relatively large 70-L (15-gal) tank, providing enough longevity for lengthy sessions on the water. Actual range varies widely with riding style, of course, with steady cruising offering the best fuel efficiency. Sustained high-speed riding can drain the tank quickly, thanks to the demands of that 325-hp engine when it's being consistently pushed hard. However, refueling is user-friendly, and the dash display will let you know when it's time to head back to shore to fill up.

While it may seem like the model's defining trait is speed, speed and more speed, there's more to it than that. Its hull and race-oriented setup are designed to stay planted and stable even through fast turns, and the cockpit ergonomics play into this too. There's a narrow seat and deep knee pockets that "lock" the rider in, offering stability even when they're riding with real aggression.

The ski also includes other features that let the rider adjust how the craft behaves on the water. Adjustable rear sponsons act like small stabilizing fins, helping the ski grip better when making fast turns, while the extended trim system lets the rider raise or lower the nose to suit either tighter handling or more speed when running straight. Essentially, what seem like small tweaks have noticeable impacts on control when pushing the ski hard. Which is, of course, what this craft encourages riders to do.

Sadly the screen doesn't come with wipers Sea-Doo

The 2026 RXP-X RS 325 can be fitted with an impressive 10.25-inch touchscreen display, which is one of the largest dashboards currently offered on a jet ski. Unlike older digital gauges, this one is a full-color touch interface displaying essentials including speed, engine RPM, fuel level, ride modes, warnings, performance data and more. The touchscreen can also link to a smartphone for optional features like GPS navigation and music playback.

Sea-Doo has also added a hydraulic steering damper to reduce unwanted steering input and improve stability when riding at high speed. Of course, the model still includes practical features such as sealed front storage, making it usable for shorter recreational rides. But make no mistake – this is a sleek jet ski built for adrenaline, tight cornering and serious pace, and we're honestly sad we didn't get to try to push it to its limits ourselves. (However, my mum is rather pleased this didn't happen.)

The addition of a large screen lets you keep track of your speed and location Sea-Doo

The 2026 Sea-Doo RXP-X RS starts at AU$34,299 in Australia, US$20,099 in the US and CA$24,549 in Canada. Check regional Sea-Doo retailers for pricing and delivery in other territories. There are, of course, a range of customizable add-ons for the ski.

Source: Sea-Doo