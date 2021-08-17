Sea-Doo upsizes with fully modular, handlebar-steered pontoons

Sea-Doo has gotten a little less "personal" with its watercraft lineup, launching the Switch family of pontoon boats to carry up to nine people on the water. The Switch pontoons remain Sea-Doo to the core, though, bringing together PWC-style handlebar steering and Rotax jet drives. A fully modular deck makes it possible to quickly adjust each boat's layout around leisure cruising, wakeboarding, fishing, on-water family picnics and more.

Sea-Doo explains that the new Switch family is built to marry the free-spirited fun of Sea-Doo's PWC lineup with the tri-hull stability, capability and versatility of a pontoon. In fact, the new line rises to a new level of versatility thanks to the modular-tile deck that allows owners to quickly move furniture and accessories around to create different layouts. Sea-Doo hopes to lure a new generation of younger first-time pontoon buyers with the versatile, agile lineup.

View of the modular tiled-based deck Sea-Doo

The Switch helm station remains fixed, but every other piece of deck furniture is literally up for grabs and can be lifted, moved around and snapped into place using the same LinQ modular hardware that parent company BRP has long been using for the likes of attachable coolers and cargo boxes for Sea-Doo PWCs, Can-Am OHVs and other products. The LinQ system works similarly to comparable solutions we've seen on campers and hybrid boats.

The Switch LinQ ecosystem will include single seats, benches, tables, consoles and swimming platforms, allowing boaters to quickly optimize the deck for the day. Sea-Doo says that there are nearly 100 different layout options.

The Sea-Doo Switch Cruise is designed for family outings and includes an audio system, swimming platform with LinQ attachment, Garmin GPS and space for seven to nine people Sea-Doo/BRP

Unlike the wheeled pontoons at BRP sister company Manitou, the Switch maintains Sea-Doo's handlebar steering and Intelligent Brake & Reverse system, prompting Sea-Doo to declare it the world's first pontoon with brakes. Those features combine to make the Switch more playful and maneuverable than the average pontoon, qualities Sea-Doo loyalists have come to expect.

The 2022 Switch is available in basic, sport and cruise configurations, with lengths ranging between 13 and 21 feet (4 to 6.4 m). Its Rotax jet drive can be specced from 100 to 230 hp. Preordering is open now, with starting prices ranging between US$17,999 and $26,999 (including trailer).

You can grab a closer look at Switch highlights in the minute-long video below.

Meet the fully configurable Sea-Doo Switch Pontoons

Source: Sea-Doo

