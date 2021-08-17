© 2021 New Atlas
Marine

Sea-Doo upsizes with fully modular, handlebar-steered pontoons

By C.C. Weiss
August 16, 2021
Sea-Doo upsizes with fully mod...
The 2022 Sea-Doo Switch Sport charges ahead
The 2022 Sea-Doo Switch Sport charges ahead
View 10 Images
Sea-Doo offers several configurations and the full-blown deck modularity so that the Switch can serve all kinds of uses
1/10
Sea-Doo offers several configurations and the full-blown deck modularity so that the Switch can serve all kinds of uses
Modular LinQ accessories include a swimming platform, benches and chairs, and coolers
2/10
Modular LinQ accessories include a swimming platform, benches and chairs, and coolers
The Sea-Doo Switch Cruise is designed for family outings and includes an audio system, swimming platform with LinQ attachment, Garmin GPS and space for seven to nine people
3/10
The Sea-Doo Switch Cruise is designed for family outings and includes an audio system, swimming platform with LinQ attachment, Garmin GPS and space for seven to nine people
Pitching anchor at sunset from the Sea-Doo Switch
4/10
Pitching anchor at sunset from the Sea-Doo Switch
Rear view of the Sea-Doo Switch Sport
5/10
Rear view of the Sea-Doo Switch Sport
The 2022 Sea-Doo Switch Sport charges ahead
6/10
The 2022 Sea-Doo Switch Sport charges ahead
The Sea-Doo Sport model includes a sport lounge with pads and backrests, a rear-view mirror and ski mode
7/10
The Sea-Doo Sport model includes a sport lounge with pads and backrests, a rear-view mirror and ski mode
Each Switch pontoon comes with a trailer
8/10
Each Switch pontoon comes with a trailer
The 2022 Sea-Doo Switch Sport does some wakeboarding
9/10
The 2022 Sea-Doo Switch Sport does some wakeboarding
View of the modular tiled-based deck
10/10
View of the modular tiled-based deck
View gallery - 10 images

Sea-Doo has gotten a little less "personal" with its watercraft lineup, launching the Switch family of pontoon boats to carry up to nine people on the water. The Switch pontoons remain Sea-Doo to the core, though, bringing together PWC-style handlebar steering and Rotax jet drives. A fully modular deck makes it possible to quickly adjust each boat's layout around leisure cruising, wakeboarding, fishing, on-water family picnics and more.

Sea-Doo explains that the new Switch family is built to marry the free-spirited fun of Sea-Doo's PWC lineup with the tri-hull stability, capability and versatility of a pontoon. In fact, the new line rises to a new level of versatility thanks to the modular-tile deck that allows owners to quickly move furniture and accessories around to create different layouts. Sea-Doo hopes to lure a new generation of younger first-time pontoon buyers with the versatile, agile lineup.

View of the modular tiled-based deck
View of the modular tiled-based deck

The Switch helm station remains fixed, but every other piece of deck furniture is literally up for grabs and can be lifted, moved around and snapped into place using the same LinQ modular hardware that parent company BRP has long been using for the likes of attachable coolers and cargo boxes for Sea-Doo PWCs, Can-Am OHVs and other products. The LinQ system works similarly to comparable solutions we've seen on campers and hybrid boats.

The Switch LinQ ecosystem will include single seats, benches, tables, consoles and swimming platforms, allowing boaters to quickly optimize the deck for the day. Sea-Doo says that there are nearly 100 different layout options.

The Sea-Doo Switch Cruise is designed for family outings and includes an audio system, swimming platform with LinQ attachment, Garmin GPS and space for seven to nine people
The Sea-Doo Switch Cruise is designed for family outings and includes an audio system, swimming platform with LinQ attachment, Garmin GPS and space for seven to nine people

Unlike the wheeled pontoons at BRP sister company Manitou, the Switch maintains Sea-Doo's handlebar steering and Intelligent Brake & Reverse system, prompting Sea-Doo to declare it the world's first pontoon with brakes. Those features combine to make the Switch more playful and maneuverable than the average pontoon, qualities Sea-Doo loyalists have come to expect.

The 2022 Switch is available in basic, sport and cruise configurations, with lengths ranging between 13 and 21 feet (4 to 6.4 m). Its Rotax jet drive can be specced from 100 to 230 hp. Preordering is open now, with starting prices ranging between US$17,999 and $26,999 (including trailer).

You can grab a closer look at Switch highlights in the minute-long video below.

Meet the fully configurable Sea-Doo Switch Pontoons

Source: Sea-Doo

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

MarineSeaDooBoatModularPWC
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Latest News

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!