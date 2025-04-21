Lamborghini creates a street-legal Batmobile, in the form of the Temerario

The Lamborghini Huracan finally has a successor, and boy, is it a good one! Called the Temerario, which translates to “reckless” in English, it's a plug-in hybrid marking the evolution of the raging bull. Safe to say, the supercar has big shoes to fill.

It's not a V10 anymore – for Lamborghini has successfully replaced the dramatic roar of its V10 engine with a symphony of twin-turbo V8s, electric motors, and speed gear wizardry. This means that Lamborghini has (sort of) gone the environmentally conscious way, but not at the expense of performance.

The car hides a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine under its hood, that can reach 10,000 rpm and generate 920CV (907 horsepower) with 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque paired with three electric motors. Two of those drive the front axle for quick torque and AWD capability, while the third motor sits between the engine and transmission to increase reaction and efficiency.

The Bold Essence of Lamborghini Temerario

But before I even get into the rest of it, can I just take a moment to gush over how it looks? Picture it in black, and it’s a living, breathing, street-legal Batmobile!

The Temerario adheres to Lamborghini's trademark design language – albeit with a futuristic twist. Its aerodynamic roofline is sleeker than before, the sculpted side panels are more noticeable, and the shark-nose front end is sharper.

From the headlights and DRLs to the exhaust pipes and the technical rear diffuser, hexagonal motifs are present across the car. But you’d be wrong if you were to think these elements are only for show – they also have a big say in performance.

The car prioritizes airflow like it's meant to be driven in Formula 1. Carefully designed channels help reduce turbulence, underbody vortex generators increase stability, and a few rear wing configurations produce the ideal mix of drag and downforce.

By adding lightweight carbon fiber components such as forged wheels, a titanium exhaust system that is both lightweight and loud, and a more aggressive front splitter, the optional Alleggerita Package increases downforce by 158%!

The Temerario boasts a top speed of 213 mph (343 km/h), taking just 2.7 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h). That's even better than its predecessor and its main rival – the Ferrari 296GTB, which comes with a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine that generates 830CV (819HP) at 8,000 rpm, helping it sprint from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

To keep all of that speed in check are 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels encased in custom Bridgestone Potenza tires – made especially for the model's particular performance needs.

But its 3.8-kWh lithium-ion battery is what makes it truly unique for a Lambo. The Temerario is the first Lamborghini supercar with a useful electric mode, which is perfect for short-distance driving. And when you do run out of juice, simply pop the onboard 7kW charger into a regular household outlet for 30 minutes and you're good to go again.

With five driving modes to suit every situation, the supercar offers drivers a wide range of options. 'Città' mode prioritizes electric power and optimizes the vehicle for driving in cities. 'Strada' offers a well-rounded daily drive. For a more visceral feel, 'Sport' increases the throttle response, stiffens the suspension, and opens the exhaust valves. 'Corsa' reduces electronic involvement and displays Temerario's track-ready rage. Lastly, 'Corsa Plus' unlocks precisely calibrated torque vectoring for controlled drifts for those who want a more untamed experience.

It's a proper unit – almost Aventador-sized, measuring 185 inches (4,706 mm) in length and over 88 inches (2,246 mm) in width. And for all that bulk, its aluminum body seems surprisingly light on its feet. Thanks to the 27% increase in torsional rigidity of the new chassis and 103% more downforce at the back than the Huracán Evo, the entire platform feels sturdy.

Inside, the days of compromising with your co-passenger are over. Its roomier interior, which includes more headroom and legroom than the Huracán, guarantees a comfortable ride for drivers of all sizes.

The cabin features three aircraft-inspired high-resolution displays: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen in the middle, and a passenger-side display for comfort settings or real-time performance monitoring. All of the materials, which include hand-stitched leather, carbon fiber, and precisely crafted aluminum, epitomize the famed Lamborghini luxury.

By providing almost infinite customization choices and more than 400 exterior color options, including eye-catching new hues like Blu Marinus and Verde Mercurius, you can almost guarantee that your Temerario will be exclusive to you.

Although the car's exact price has not been disclosed, rumors suggest a near-US$400,000 starting price. But hey, the majority of Lamborghini owners are more interested in its performance and looks than in the price.

If this is how electric cars are going to be, I’m all for it!

Source: Lamborghini