Center console electric boat built for comfort and social connection

Luxury electric boat maker Arc is breaking out the champagne for the launch of a new center console member of the family. The Arc Coast model is "purpose-built for hosting and entertaining" and comes in markedly cheaper than both the Sport and the One models before it.

"People love center consoles, but gas engines have held back their full potential," explained Arc CEO and co-founder, Mitch Lee. "The Arc Coast is what you get when you start from scratch: quiet, exhilarating performance powered by advanced software, paired with an ownership experience free from many of the headaches common with today’s gas boats."

Before we dive into what few details we have, a quick recap. Arc was formed in 2021 by former SpaceX engineers who brought in industry veterans from Tesla, Rivian, Uber, Brunswick and MarineMax to "electrify the marine industry."

The company has since grown to more than 150 team members, and its first entry into the burgeoning electric boat market was the striking Arc One – a limited-edition luxury cruiser with a high price tag of US$300,000. We got a pre-production glimpse in 2022, but the 500-hp e-boat actually launched the following year.

By 2024, the company made the final delivery of the limited run and announced its second model. The Arc Sport increased the number of (sea)horses and the torque, while also reducing the price of entry. Now the company is looking to reimagine the center console with the upcoming Arc Coast.

The Arc Coast is said to reimagine the center console as a clean and comfy day cruiser that encourages social connection Arc Boats

Detailed specs are in short supply at the moment, and all we have are shadowy renders, but we can tell you that the 24-ft (7.3-m) vessel will features a 400-hp propulsion system. Arc is promising "whisper-quiet power for quicker coastal cruising" without causing local emissions, and the 226-kWh battery pack is reckoned good for "all-day range" and can be plugged in overnight for a full top-up.

With the helm positioned in the center of the hull – which features modern touchscreens and simple controls – up to 10 passengers can walk around the deck edges to head for the lounge area up front or sunbathe at the back.

Dual touchscreens and an uncluttered helm that sits in the center of the Arc Coast Arc Boats

Rather than the restriction of a huge outboard, an integrated sterndrive motor leaves the whole of the boat's back open and available for the full-beam swim platform. This platform includes a step that automatically extends to provide easy access to the water.

The Arc Coast is penciled in for 2026 production, and reservations are open now for a refundable deposit of $250. The final "equipped" price will be $168,000 – which is still a big bunch of cash to throw at a water toy, but is a fraction of the cost of previous models. The teaser video below offers a virtual first look.

Introducing the Arc Coast | 100% electric center console

Product page: Arc Coast