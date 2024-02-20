Former SpaceX engineers launch high-torque electric wakeboat

Electric boat-maker Arc recently made the final delivery of its limited-edition One model, and is aiming its second build at the mass market. The Arc Sport is designed to make waves, allowing boarders to get tricky in its wake.

The Arc story began in 2021 when a bunch of former SpaceX engineers joined forces to design and build an eye-popping luxury electric day cruiser that performed better than anything else in its class. Reservations for the gorgeous Arc One opened in 2022, and the first deliveries to customers began in early 2023. The final unit in the very limited production run made its way to its buyer at the end of last month.

Now the young company is hoping for mass-market appeal with an e-boat designed to tap into the thrills of wake-riding trickery. The Arc Sport's motor harnesses the power of 570 horses (425 kW), and is claimed to offer more than double the torque of "most premium gas-powered wake boats."

Thrusters at the bow and stern "make it easy to dock the boat" at the marina, but once out on open water the vessel has a software-limited top speed of 36 mph (31 knots/58 km/h). There's no per-charge range quoted for the 226-kWh battery pack, though Arc hints at a full day on the water in return for spending the night plugged in.

The Arc Sport is designed for wakeboarding, and is reported to produce twice as much torque as many gas-powered counterparts already on the market Arc

The 23-ft-long (7-m) Arc Sport features a fiberglass hull, and can accommodate up to 15 people on padded bench seating fore and aft. The helm station is home to a digital dash that's fed by "advanced software" to show key e-boat info, while entertainment is served up via a large touchscreen to the left of the wheel that works with a JL Audio sound system. The setup also offers touch-button start-and-go, and holds the promise of future-proofing via over-the-air updates.

Rounding out the given specs are an e-motor that's reckoned quiet enough for folks to hold down conversations, even at full tilt, an auto-retract hardtop tower with tow points and storage for boards, and computer-controlled water ballast that can be adjusted to amplify the wave, plus the vessel includes wake shaping plates too.

The company reports that a development unit is already "ripping across the water at top speed" and that deliveries of the production model are expected to start later this year. Reservations can be made now, at a starting price of US$258,000.

