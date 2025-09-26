Bigger, badder bidirectional e-PWC brings new capabilities to water

For the past eight years, Canadian electric powersports brand Taiga has been slowly building out a lineup of all-electric personal watercraft (PWC) and snowmobiles. Now it's getting a little more ambitious with a larger, more versatile on-water adventure machine that can seat up to three people.

Despite the extra size, the new Orca WX3 still promises hours of time on the water with each charge, and incorporates powerful new technologies like 30-min fast charging and bidirectional power flow. It's truly a new type of Taiga.

Taiga markets the new 161-hp (120-kW) Orca WX3 as the sporty crossover of its lineup, a larger vessel built to carry more people and equipment across water than the two-person Orca Performance "coupe." The WX3's extra size and carry capability are most evident in the extended stern that acts as a stable deck for standing on. Here, you'll also find mounts for compatible accessories like coolers and rod holders.

Enough room to stand and fish Taiga

The lengthened hull is also designed to add stability and get the craft up on plane more quickly for fast, efficient cruising. The three-person seat has been stretched rearward to add space for the extra rider and also positioned for a lower center of gravity that improves balance and handling.

The WX3 also comes with a reinforced tow hook for pulling water skiers, wakeboarders and tubers. A selectable tow mode helps dial in acceleration and speed to get the skier or boarder up and gliding.

In addition to just cruising and fishing, the Orca WX3 is designed for wakeboard and waterski towing Taiga

Taiga doesn't list a top speed for the 794-lb (360-kg) WX3, but the two-person Performance model has a frequently cited top speed around 60 mph+ (97 km/h+).

Of course, an all-electric adventure PWC won't offer the same level of untethered adventure and exploration as the fuel competition, but Taiga advertises a respectable two hours of on-water runtime per charge. That assumes more casual stop-and-go recreational play; those who like to lean on the throttle the whole time can expect up to 1 hour and 20 minutes or so.

Putting that all-electric 161 hp to work Taiga

In 2026, Taiga will add DC fast-charging capabilities across its Orca e-PWC lineup, allowing its crafts to charge in a mere 30 minutes. So, assuming there's a fast charger near the water, simply plug in, grab lunch and hit the water all over again after you're finished eating and breaking.

The 2026 lineup also welcomes the launch of bidirectional charging, turning each Orca PWC into a big backup battery that can support a home during an outage, recharge external equipment and appliances at water's edge, or even work as a mobile power source for off-grid cabins and campsites. Just don't eat up too much of that battery keeping the lights and induction cooker running or you'll have a dry, boring day on the lakeshore come morning.

Taiga also updates its electric drive for the 2026 season. The new combined permanent magnet motor/inverter features an optimized stator winding for improved thermal efficiency, increasing operational runtime at peak power without overheating. A reconfigured control algorithm, meanwhile, ensures more precise and responsive power delivery in harsh conditions.

Taiga credits manufacturing advances for a claimed 15% thermal efficiency improvement in its electric motor Taiga

In the cockpit, drivers remain engaged via an updated digital display with onboard mapping, live location and navigation. A new geofencing feature allows owners to set boundaries or speed limits in specific areas of the water, particularly useful for fleet operators managing large groups.

The US$23,999 Orca WX3 is available to reserve now, with deliveries to begin in 2026. In addition to North America, Taiga will start selling Orca models in Europe for the first time next year. It held the MY2026 debut event at the Monaco Yacht Club this month.

Source: Taiga

