Taiga aims to make a splash with Orca Performance electric PWC

Montreal's Taiga Motors has launched a new Performance version of its Orca electric Personal Water Craft, which boasts new hull, battery and propulsion technologies for clean and quiet fun on the water for under $20k.

"Orca Performance stands as a true game-changer," said company CEO and co-founder, Samuel Bruneau. "This groundbreaking model represents a leap forward in mass-market boating electrification, showcasing our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional performance at competitive prices.

"Our design and engineering teams have pushed themselves, enabling us to optimize designs for high volume manufacturing without compromising the Orca's distinctive character lines, agile hydrodynamics or exhilarating acceleration."

The Orca Performance is built around a sheet-molded fiber-reinforced composite hull that's been optimized for "playful carving and efficient cruising across varied conditions." The PWC benefits from a low center of gravity for improved stability, and can seat two.

The Orca Performance has a top speed of 100 km/h Taiga Motors

The rider can choose three forward modes plus impeller reverse, control jet-pump trim and monitor real-time metrics from the 7-inch HD screen at the handlebar. LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is cooked in for over-the-air firmware updates to keep the system fresh. And a mobile app has also been launched for "easy access to the charging set-up, among other features."

The new Orca comes with the promise of low maintenance fun on the water courtesy of a fully closed-loop powertrain in the shape of a direct-drive jet with up to 120 kW of power and 170 Nm (125 lb.ft) of torque available. This sixth-generation integrated motor-inverter Tractive Unit "offers peak torque across an ultrawide torque band and millisecond response time for precise and exhilarating acceleration at any speed."

Taiga claims that the watercraft is some 30-dB quieter than gas equivalents, with noise levels further reduced due to an "industry first impeller slowing rotation" that comes into play when the Orca is jumped out of the water.

The fiber-reinforced composite hull has been optimized for "playful carving and efficient cruising" Taiga Motors

A sealed Li-ion battery is reckoned good for a couple of hours on the water before needing to be plugged in, and is compatible with standard automotive charging systems. A top-up from a Level 2 charger will get the battery to capacity in 3.5 hours, while DC fast-charging can juice the pack up to 80% in 40 minutes. The company also reports that the PWC can be left unplugged for up to three years "without draining the battery."

The new Orca Performance PWC has a starting price of US$19,490. The video below has more.

Taiga Motors - Orca™ Performance

Product page: Orca Performance