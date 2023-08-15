© 2023 New Atlas
Taiga aims to make a splash with Orca Performance electric PWC

By Paul Ridden
August 15, 2023
Taiga aims to make a splash with Orca Performance electric PWC
"Spend an afternoon on the water with up to 2 hours of riding, charge, unplug and repeat," said Tiaga Motors CEO Samuel Bruneau of the new Orca Performance
"Spend an afternoon on the water with up to 2 hours of riding, charge, unplug and repeat," said Tiaga Motors CEO Samuel Bruneau of the new Orca Performance


The Orca Performance is reckoned good for up to two hours on the water before its battery needs charging
The Orca Performance is reckoned good for up to two hours on the water before its battery needs charging
The fiber-reinforced composite hull has been optimized for "playful carving and efficient cruising"
The fiber-reinforced composite hull has been optimized for "playful carving and efficient cruising"
The Orca Performance has three drive modes: "Range Mode for efficient cruising, Sport Mode for playful carving and Wild Mode for fastest throttle response and maximum performance"
The Orca Performance has three drive modes: "Range Mode for efficient cruising, Sport Mode for playful carving and Wild Mode for fastest throttle response and maximum performance"
The Orca Performance has a top speed of 100 km/h
The Orca Performance has a top speed of 100 km/h
The Orca Performance's battery takes around 16 hours to top up via Level 1 charging, 3.5 hours over Level 2 and 40 minutes to 80% capacity with Level 3 fast charging
The Orca Performance's battery takes around 16 hours to top up via Level 1 charging, 3.5 hours over Level 2 and 40 minutes to 80% capacity with Level 3 fast charging
Montreal's Taiga Motors has launched a new Performance version of its Orca electric Personal Water Craft, which boasts new hull, battery and propulsion technologies for clean and quiet fun on the water for under $20k.

"Orca Performance stands as a true game-changer," said company CEO and co-founder, Samuel Bruneau. "This groundbreaking model represents a leap forward in mass-market boating electrification, showcasing our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional performance at competitive prices.

"Our design and engineering teams have pushed themselves, enabling us to optimize designs for high volume manufacturing without compromising the Orca's distinctive character lines, agile hydrodynamics or exhilarating acceleration."

The Orca Performance is built around a sheet-molded fiber-reinforced composite hull that's been optimized for "playful carving and efficient cruising across varied conditions." The PWC benefits from a low center of gravity for improved stability, and can seat two.

The rider can choose three forward modes plus impeller reverse, control jet-pump trim and monitor real-time metrics from the 7-inch HD screen at the handlebar. LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is cooked in for over-the-air firmware updates to keep the system fresh. And a mobile app has also been launched for "easy access to the charging set-up, among other features."

The new Orca comes with the promise of low maintenance fun on the water courtesy of a fully closed-loop powertrain in the shape of a direct-drive jet with up to 120 kW of power and 170 Nm (125 lb.ft) of torque available. This sixth-generation integrated motor-inverter Tractive Unit "offers peak torque across an ultrawide torque band and millisecond response time for precise and exhilarating acceleration at any speed."

Taiga claims that the watercraft is some 30-dB quieter than gas equivalents, with noise levels further reduced due to an "industry first impeller slowing rotation" that comes into play when the Orca is jumped out of the water.

A sealed Li-ion battery is reckoned good for a couple of hours on the water before needing to be plugged in, and is compatible with standard automotive charging systems. A top-up from a Level 2 charger will get the battery to capacity in 3.5 hours, while DC fast-charging can juice the pack up to 80% in 40 minutes. The company also reports that the PWC can be left unplugged for up to three years "without draining the battery."

The new Orca Performance PWC has a starting price of US$19,490. The video below has more.
Product page: Orca Performance

Paul Ridden
There are no comments. Be the first!