First Taiga electric snowmobiles roll off the production line

Back in 2018, Quebec's Taiga Motors announced an all-electric snowmobile called the TS2 that could get up to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. The company tweaked the design the following year, and expanded the model range to three. Now the first consumer-ready vehicles have rolled off the production line.

"Today represents the shared dream and vision of our entire organization coming to life as the first snowmobiles come off the production line. I am proud of the demonstrated ability and perseverance from employees who together have overcome challenges as we navigate unprecedented supply chain volatility," said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau. "With the sleds soon ready for the snow, we are excited by the idea of our customers being able to ride on these cutting-edge machines that embody winter exploration without compromise."

Deliveries to pre-order customers are expected to start in early 2022, following final approvals being granted by government agencies. The model lineup comprises the Ekko mountain snowmobile, the Atlas crossover and the Nomad touring/utility flavor.

Taiga says that riders can look forward to instant torque, zero throttle lag, a thermal management system has been included to keep the battery in tip-top condition even when temperatures plummet to well below zero, and DC fast charging is supported. The setup also supports custom adjustment of drive parameters, and a companion mobile app caters for route planning and tracking.

The Ekko electric snowmobile in action Taiga Motors

As with all models in the lineup, the Ekko is being offered in standard and performance versions. The former sports a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 4.1 seconds from the 120-hp electric drivetrain that includes a composite belt and a 165 x 15 x 2.5-in (419 x 38 x 6.35-cm) track pushing from the back. Estimated per-charge range is 98 km (~60 miles).

The vehicle benefits from double wishbone suspension to the front with 220 mm of travel and multilink rear suspension to the rear with 270 mm of travel, stopping power comes from Hayes disc braking, and adaptive regen braking can also trickle some charge back to the battery pack during deceleration. A HD display caters for GPS mapping and custom terrain profiles.

The performance flavor is essentially the same snowmobile, but with a 180-hp drive for a 3.3-second sprint, and a per-charge range of 131 km (81 miles).

The Atlas electric crossover snowmobile Taiga Motors

The standard Atlas model comes with a 120-hp electric drive for a 3.7-second standstill to 100-km/h time, the track here is smaller and slimmer than the Ekko at 137 x 15 x 1.6 in (348 x 38 x 4 cm), it has the same double wishbone suspension to the front too, but the rear suspension offers 300 mm of travel.

The performance Atlas comes with a 180-hp drivetrain for a 2.9-second zip to 100 km/h, and an estimated per-charge range of 140 km (87 miles).

The Nomad touring/utility electric snowmobile Taiga Motors

If you're looking to haul some cargo for work or leisure, the Nomad standard model is reported capable of towing 350 kg (770 lb). It features a 90-hp electric drive, rocks a 154 x 16 x 1.6-in (391 x 40 x 4-cm) studded track, and Taiga estimates the range at 100-km per charge.

The double wishbone front suspension can travel up to 224 mm, while the multilink rear is the same as the Atlas. This model also comes with seating for two with back support for the passenger.

The Nomad performance version features 120-hp drive, can tow up to 510 kg (1,124 lb) and promises up to 134 km (83 miles) of per-charge range.

All three models are currently up for pre-order, with prices starting at US$15,000. As mentioned earlier, Taiga is currently working on securing regulatory approvals ahead of a customer shipping window in early 2022. You can a taste of what's on offer in the video below.

The company has also recently started installing the first off-road charging stations on a trail through forest regions in Quebec, each featuring Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast chargers.

WORLD FIRST ELECTRIC SNOWMOBILE in the BACKCOUNTRY

Product page: Taiga snowmobiles