"Highest performance electric surfboard" breaks waves at over 35 mph

It's been a few months since Denmark's Awake Boards launched a beginner-level jetboard, so water babies could be now looking to test their e-surfing mettle. The Danish company has heard the battle cry, and has unleashed the RÄVIK Ultimate.

The latest addition to the Awake family of silent wave assassins is effectively a powerful update to the playful S model, and despite my equally playful intro, this electric surfboard is aimed at experienced wave riders only.

"Engineered for raw power, crafted with precision, and made for riders who demand more from every session, this is Awake’s most advanced electric surfboard to date," said the company at launch. "Built for performance, designed and finished to perfection, the RÄVIK Ultimate redefines what it means to ride electric surfboards."

Awake boasts that the RÄVIK Ultimate is quite simply "the most advanced jetboard ever made" Awake Boards

The board sports a carbon-fiber composite unibody and W-shaped hull with a wide tail and medium rocker for carving hard, tight cutbacks and riding fast over open water. Meanwhile, its newly updated linearjet propulsion system is said to allow for full-speed riding in all kinds of water conditions.

You can expect quite a bit of wind in your hair too, as you're powered to a top speed of more than 35 mph (55+ km/h), and you can go from a sitting duck to maxing out in seconds. A wireless hand remote promises "ultra-fine throttle sensing for smooth power control," plus smart pairing for quick and easy connection.

For the data driven, the controller also displays live riding metrics on its 2.4-inch screen such as speed, distance to shore and session duration. It's also wrapped in a waterproof enclosure that floats, so you won't need to plan a diving expedition if it's dropped in the water.

The RÄVIK Ultimate has an "astonishingly low" weight of 44 lb (18 kg) sans battery Awake Boards

With the low-mounted Flex XR 4 battery unit powering the ride – which has been moved toward the tail of the board for improved balance and maneuverability – electric surfers can look forward to up to an hour on the water between top-ups.

"Whether you’re charging full throttle across open water or carving tight, this board puts unparalleled power and finesse at your fingertips," reads the promo blurb. Sounds like a blast, but the cost for thrill seekers is quite high.

The Awake RÄVIK Ultimate is on sale now for €14,900 (about US$16,800), not including taxes. It ships with carbon fins, sturdy foot straps, battery chargers, a safety leash and a bag (with detachable wheels). The video below has more.

Awake RÄVIK Ultimate - High-Performance Electric Surfboard

Product page: RÄVIK Ultimate