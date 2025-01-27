Awake aims to make electric jetboarding "simple, fun, and exhilarating"

The beauty of an electric surfboard is that you don't need to be pulled behind a speedboat to have fun on the water. But learning can still be tough. Awake's RÄVIK Explore has launched "to open the thrill of electric surfing to everyone – no matter their skill level."

Actual nitty gritty details on the "easiest jetboard to ride" are a bit thin at the moment, but we do know that Awake has reshaped the board – which features a PVC composite body and foam core – for enhanced stability, and treated the upper surface to a grippy pad covering.

The board boasts extra volume (121 liters) to help complete beginners get up and moving "in as little as 60 seconds." As well as those new to the e-sport, the latest RÄVIK is reckoned suitable for younger riders as well as heavier users too. And the "precisely tuned dual channels in the hull" and a front rocker should ensure that seasoned e-surfers can also get playful.

Whichever way you look at it, the Awake RÄVIK Explore has been deigned for "unmatched stability, ease of use, and effortless performance" Awake Boards

There's no mention in press materials of a brand new propulsion system being developed for the RÄVIK Explore, so that likely means it will use a similar linear jet system as the current RÄVIK 3 or RÄVIK S models. But Awake has revealed that the top speed for the new board is 25 mph (40 km/h) instead of 36 mph (58 km/h) for the other flavors.

Control is via a new wireless hand remote that sports a wide color display for at-a-glance real-time ride data (including remaining juice in the board's battery), an ergonomic grip and smooth throttle control "for precise handling."

The company's XR battery has been put on a diet for its latest release, which means it tips the scales 6 kg (13 lb) lighter than its predecessor without sacrificing performance. Ride time with the XR battery is reported to be up to 60 minutes per charge.

For the LR 4 battery, Awake has managed to shave 8 kg (17.6 lb) off its previous weight. Either way, this should make for easier handling and transport out of the water.

The RÄVIK Explore has been reshaped for extra stability, and tips the scales at 81.5 lb (including the new XR 4 battery) Awake Boards

And that's about all Awake has revealed for the moment.

"We’ve always believed that the future of watersports should be both high-performance and user-friendly," said says the company's Christos Nicolaou. "The RÄVIK Explore is our response to the overwhelming demand for a board that beginners can master quickly – while still exciting experienced riders.”

The new board was announced at Boot Düsseldorf last week, and has a starting price of US$8,900. It can be pre-ordered now ahead of the start of shipping from April.

Product page: Awake RÄVIK Explore