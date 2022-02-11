Awake rides out faster, more responsive electric surfboard

Swedish extreme electric surfboard maker Awake Boards has added a new premium electric surfboard to it award-winning range, which promises more power, faster acceleration and better response for sharper turns, higher jumps and faster rides.

Awake Boards first crashed the choppy waters of electric surfboarding with 2018's carbon fiber Rävik, and made an even more impressive splash a couple of years later with the more playful Rävik S. Now the company's engineers have gone back to the drawing board to create the all-new Rävik S 22.

As part of a comprehensive update package, the wireless speed controller has been completely redesigned to allow for better timing in jumps, tricks and turns, now boasting a throttle response time of just 0.02 seconds.

There's a new 12-kW brushless motor and the impeller has been improved for increased torque and faster acceleration, with a wider base and more aggressive blade angle. This means that riders can look forward to a 0-50 km/h (31 mph) time of four seconds on the way to a top speed of 57 km/h (36 mph), with three speed settings and three throttle sensitivity modes available for precise control.

The wireless speed controller is now more responsive for improved timing in jumps, tricks and turns Awake Boards

The 1.9-kWh standard removable battery should give between 15 and 20 minutes on the water on a single charge, though there is a larger battery version available.

The new board retains the same modular plug-and-play design as previous versions "to get you out on the water as fast as possible," along with the same W-shaped hydrodynamic hull, low buoyancy for pushing into the water during sharp turns, and a steep rocker to enable deep carves.

Words are all well and good, but you need to see this thing in action to really appreciate what's on offer here, so check out the launch video below. The Rävik S 22 is priced at €12,900 (about US$14,700) for the standard battery configuration, or €15,900 for the XR version that offers up to 45 minutes of per-charge electric surfing.

THE MOST EXTREME ELECTRIC SURFBOARD IN THE WORLD | The New Awake RÄVIK S 22

