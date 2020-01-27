Awake Boards rides out second generation electric surfboard

Sweden's Awake Boards launched its 35 mph Rävik premium electric surfboard in 2018, and has now announced the second generation ride at Boot Düsseldorf last week.

The first Rävik won an IF Design Award and a Red Dot Design Award, and Awake Boards is hoping for similar success with the Rävik S. Last year, the company partnered with the Rolls-Royce Hydrodynamic Research Center and subsequently put the first gen Rävik through its paces in a water test tunnel. The data from those tests informed the design of the second gen electric surfboard, which is reported to be more dynamic and playful than the first model.

"The original Rävik is a great product that caters to everyone who is looking for a great time on the water, no matter previous experience," said Awake CEO Daniel Aronsson. "What we are doing with the Rävik S is to offer a more playful attribute to this experience, with higher responsiveness and tighter carving."

Helping this along in a redesigned carbon fiber hull that rides 30 percent lower than its predecessor, and has a narrow tail and softer edges for digging into the water to achieve "tighter, harder and faster carves."

Riders will get up to 45 minutes on the water before the removable battery pack needs some juice Awake Boards

The 11-kW motor zips the Rävik S from standstill to 50 km/h (0-31 mph) in four seconds, on its way to a top speed of 56 km/h (35 mph) – with four ride modes available, controlled by a wireless throttle. E-surfers will get around 20-45 minutes for every 80 minutes that the removable battery pack is on charge.

"The closest feeling you get is snowboarding in snow," commented one test rider. "You can just throw it from side to side."

There's no word on availability as of writing, but it will cost €16,900 (about US$18,600) when it does get released. So start saving now.

Product page: Rävik S