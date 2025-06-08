Wide-wing eFoil delivers smooth, stable cruising above the waves

There's something magical about rising above the waves on a foiling electric surfboard. But the learning curve to smooth riding can be steep. Awake Boards has introduced a new model that's pitched as "the most accessible and intuitive eFoil" out there.

Born in Sweden in 2017, Awake launched its first foiling electric board in 2022 – the Vinga S. The company followed this with a beginner-friendly eFoil dubbed the Vinga 3 in 2023, and has now added an Adventure model to its line up.

The Vinga Adventure has been designed to help beginner to intermediate flyers explore coastal and lake environments while enjoying the kind of smooth above water experience that only an eFoil can deliver. This new model introduces a new set of Cruise Wings featuring a large surface area, which have been engineered "for maximum lift at low speeds and enhanced stability."

Awake VINGA Adventure - The Easy to Ride eFoil

This means that folks new to riding above the waves atop a lightweight carbon-fiber board benefit from a smoother, more forgiving ride than performance-driven setups – even if the water gets a bit choppy.

The Adventure board is powered by Awake's latest jet propulsion system, and can be optioned with the company's Flex LR 4 battery pack for €11,900 (about US$13,550), or with the longer-range Flex Battery XR 4 at €13,400 (~US$15,250) for about an hour's ride time. Either way, the battery is positioned above the 80-cm (31.5-in) mast for "a centered, composed ride that supports longer, more relaxed sessions" while riding higher above the water.

A new 80-cm mast means that riders fly higher above the waves than with other eFoils in Awake's lineup Awake Boards

The new model ships with a Flex charger, Power Key leash, a Flex Hand Controller 4 with charger, a transport bag with wheels, and the new Cruise 1600 wing kit and mast.

"Designed for riders from beginner to intermediate levels, the Vinga Adventure is a stable, confidence-inspiring board built for smooth cruising, long-distance sessions, and effortless enjoyment," reads the launch presser.

Product page: Awake Vinga Adventure