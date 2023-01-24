Awake aims to make eFoil flying easier with the Vinga 3

Sweden's Awake Boards entered the electric hydrofoil board space last year with the launch of the Vinga S. For the latest model, the company is promising rookies that they'll be up on the board and cruising after just five minutes of coaching.

Standing bare foot atop a powered board as it rises and zips along above the water can be a somewhat daunting prospect for eFoil beginners, with tentative first tries often followed by a steep learning curve before fluid flying is possible.

Pitched as the easiest high-performance eFoil on the market, the Vinga 3 features a reinforced carbon fiber/foam board that measures 5.6 ft (1.7 m) in length, and is topped by a grippy full-coverage deckpad. And it sports a 95-liter volume that's "intentionally distributed to accompany beginners through every step of their progression."

The reinforced carbon fiber/foam hull has a 95-liter volume, wide front area for improved stability and a grippy deckpad benefiting from full coverage Awake Boards

The board benefits from high buoyancy and a double-concave bottom that make for smooth lift off and landings, it features a wide front area for improved stability, and there are grip handles on the sides to pull yourself on the board (or grab while riding to build confidence). Soft rails are reported to help "with recovery when touching the water and allow for predictable board behavior."

Mounted to a 70-cm (27.5-in) mast is a shielded linear jet system that can be had with a choice of four wings, though Awake recommends starting with either the Powder 1800 for cruising or the Fluid 1300 for carving. The Vinga 3 has a top speed of 50 km/h (31 mph).

The Vinga 3 has been designed with eFoil rookies in mind, with Awake promising that "inexperienced users will fly on the hydrofoil in only a few minutes" Awake Boards

Assembly takes around 30 seconds thanks to a Click-To-Ride setup where the mast is attached to the board and the battery unit locked in place – all tool free. Two Flex battery options are available, the 1.9-kWh SR pack offers up to 80 minutes of eFoiling per charge and the 2.8-kWh XR is good for 120 minutes. Each of these units is compatible with other Awake boards.

Once in the water and on the board, speed is controlled by a handheld wireless remote – with three ride modes adjusting the sensitivity of the controller and the maximum speed of the board.

Reckoned suitable for use on smooth and choppy water, the Awake Vinga 3 is available for order now from US$13,900, shipping is expected to start in early April. The video below has more.

THE EASIEST HIGH PERFORMANCE EFOIL | The New Awake VINGA 3

Product page: Vinga 3