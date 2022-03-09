Awake rises above the water with first eFoil board

Less than a month after making the extreme Rävik electric surfboard even more extreme with the launch of the Rävik S 22, Sweden's Awake Boards is inviting wetsuit adventurers to fly above the waves on the company's first eFoil, the Vinga.

The electric hydrofoil board – or eFoil – market may seem pretty crowded judging by the number of models we've seen appear on our pages over the years from firms like Fliteboard, Lift and Level Board, but the high price tag still makes this a rather exclusive club. With the Vinga, Awake is looking to take the eFoil to new heights.

The electric flyer is made up of a short carbon fiber board and eFoil linear jet system with three power modes available via a handheld remote. Two wing designs are available, both developed for dynamic cruising. The Powder 1350 is aimed at eFoilers who weigh up to 80 kg (176 lb), and the Powder 1800 is for heavier riders while also being more beginner-friendly for all users.

The Vinga is promised easy to ride for beginners yet powerful enough for experienced users to "test their limits by executing the most audacious maneuvers." That said, performance specs like acceleration times and top speeds haven't been revealed, but the promo video below shows plenty of carving and jump action can be had.

AWAKE TAKES THE EFOIL TO NEW HEIGHTS | Introducing the new Awake VINGA

Awake reckons that wipe-outs should be infrequent and fairly mild when they do happen, thanks to a continuous flow of water through the fully covered impeller – unless riders get some air during a jump. And since that propulsion unit is completely shielded, users should never make contact with it.

Like the company's electric surfboards, the Vinga benefits from the compatibility with the Flex modular Li-ion battery system, which means that folks who already own an Awake board are able to use its battery module to power the new eFoil.

"When we began to develop Vinga, we thought about how we could reward everyone who already has an Awake Rävik electric surfboard or those who might contemplate getting both," said company CEO, Adam Treschow. "We thought about how to make the experience easier and more enjoyable. Then it occurred to us, what if you could take your battery from the Rävik and, simply put it into the Vinga."

A standard Flex battery module is reckoned good for up to an hour and 20 minutes per charge, but a XR flavor can be optioned in for up to two hours on the water. Either way, the user can check remaining charge via the onboard smart LED system and Awake has cooked in continuous monitoring of the electronics as well as a number of mechanical safety layers for durability and reliability.

The Vinga sports Awake's proprietary Click-to-Ride assembly system, with modular components that snap together in seconds Awake Boards

Setup has been made quick and easy too. Thanks to a cable-free assembly mechanism, the user plonks the short board on the eFoil mast and pushes down a handle to lock them together, and then installs a Flex battery unit and locks that in place. After that, it's time to get in the water and rise above the waves.

The Awake Vinga is up for pre-order now, starting at €12,900 (that's about US$14,300, though the company currently only ships to Europe). The first eFoil should start making their way to buyers from June.

Product page: Vinga