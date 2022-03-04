Lift's new lightweight eFoil promises newcomers a smoother ride

Puerto Rican startup Lift has introduced its third-generation eFoil, offering customers a cheaper point of entry to the young but burgeoning watersport, and a smoother ride at the same time. The company has redesigned its board from the ground up for improved stability, while a new lightweight battery option makes it easier to transport to and from the water.

Lift glided into the eFoiling scene in 2017 with a debut model that carried a cost of US$12,000. This price point is common terrain for these electrified, hydrofoiling surfboards, that includes models like the $13,000-Fliteboard and $14,000-HydroFlyer. Lift is looking to widen the appeal with a cheaper option, but one that doesn't compromise on performance.

The Lift3 is priced at $9,995 for the Light Battery version, and $10,995 for the Full Range battery Lift

To do so, it has moved away from carbon fiber boards and created a proprietary fiberglass blend that involves melting down the tiny strands into what it says is an ultra-sturdy material. This process is guided by the company's engineers to optimize the aerodynamic shape for hydrofoiling, with the result apparently being a more stable ride for newcomers and casual riders.

Also new is the Light Battery, which is 6.5 lb (3 kg) lighter than the Full Battery option but still offers 60 minutes of ride time (compared to 100 minutes). As with the original model, the Lift3 uses a swappable battery system so users can keep an extra on standby and be back on the water following a quick exchange.

The new model is also controlled by a wireless Bluetooth handheld remote, while users can select from either the sporty 200 Surf V2 wing or more stable 250 Surf V2 wing, designed to be more suitable for new riders. There will also be two sizes to choose form, the 4-ft 9-inch performance oriented model, or the 5-ft 4-inch model said to offer enough stability for the whole family to climb aboard for the ride.

You can check out the promo video below.

