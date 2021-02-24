Fliteboard updates e-foil lineup with extra thrills for expert riders

Electric hydrofoil boards have come to offer watersports enthusiasts an exciting and low-effort way to fly across the surface, and having launched its first version back in 2018 and sold thousands of boards since, Fliteboard is one of the more notable names on the scene. The company has just launched its second generation of e-foil boards, promising improved performance and new bells and whistles across the entire lineup – and exciting new ride options for advanced users.

The refreshed Fliteboard lineup comprises four models with new color options and all come with a few iterative improvements aimed at making the experience on the water more enjoyable and convenient. That includes new interchangeable wings that can be attached to the end of the mast for different performance through the water.

All are powered by a new battery that is said to be more durable and sits within the board beneath a carbon fiber lid, and the electrical data pins that collected info during a session have been replaced with robust power connectors for easy maintenance, while a built-in light array illuminates to indicate things like battery status and Bluetooth connection. There's also a new handheld remote with a trigger throttle for easier takeoffs.

At the beginner-friendly end of the spectrum, the inflatable Fliteboard Air is built for high buoyancy and stability, offering a gentle learning curve for those just starting out, or heavier or older riders looking to take it easy. Then comes the standard Fliteboard, the company's best seller, which is lower in volume and therefore allows for more maneuverability on the water.

Moving toward the more advanced end of the lineup, the smaller and shorter Fliteboard Pro again drops the volume and is intended for those with experience in other board sports looking to let loose on the open water. It also features a longer mast for harder carving and tighter turning, and allows the propellor duct to be removed and replaced with a special tail cover that further boosts performance and agility.

Fliteboard has just launched its second generation of e-foil boards Fliteboard

Leading the charge on the performance side of things is the Fliteboard Ultra, billed as the world's most extreme e-foil, and also the world's smallest at just 4.2 ft (1.27 m). It comes with optional footstraps for those really looking to grip it and rip it, while Fliteboard has crafted a new collection of purpose-built performance wings that can be swapped in and out for different purposes, such as hard carving or skimming along at full throttle.

All second-generation models are available now via Fliteboard's website, where prices start at US$12,995, and you can hear from the company's founder David Trewern in the video below.

Fliteboard Series 2 Launch Video

Source: Fliteboard