Garmin's small, stealthy motor goes hands-free via wireless throttle

Garmin has always been well known for virtual on-screen marine navigation, but since 2019 it's also been doing some work on the mechanical side of on-water navigation through its Force lineup of trolling motors. Its latest Force drive might just be its most innovative yet. The lightweight Current electric kayak motor goes totally hands-free with a foot pedal system Garmin calls an industry first. Keep your bait in the water while cruising forward, reversing and performing zero turns.

Aimed at both fresh and saltwater kayak fishing, the base Force Current trolling motor package comes with a simple wireless remote control that lets users easily throttle and steer without having to physically turn around and grab hold of the tiller. It even includes gesture-based steering that lets one simply point the remote in the direction they want the kayak to go to steer there.

The GPS-based anchor lock accounts for wind and current in keeping you in position – so punch it in action and stay right where the fish are Garmin

Pretty convenient, but the full hands-free magic happens with the addition of the optional pedal controls. This system pulls the angler's hands out of the equation all together so that he or she can keep them exactly where they're more useful: wrapped around the fishing rod handle and reel.

The two-pedal control system offers a number of mounting options to install on different kayak models. The rail mounts make it easy to slide the left and right pedals back and forth to provide a precise fit and remove completely, all without any tools. The trolling motor itself relies on an industry-standard four-point mounting system to secure onto the stern of a variety of available kayak models.

The pedals can be adjusted and removed without any tools Garmin

Powered by AA batteries, the pedals connect wirelessly to the trolling model, allowing for precise, immediate control without the need for any cumbersome added hardware or cables. Users can select from a variety of handy operational modes that include intuitive single-pedal steering that turns the forward-moving kayak in the direction of the pedal you push. Reverse is as simple as pressing the lower half of the pedals with the heels.

Users can also select zero-radius turn mode, which rotates the kayak in place in the direction of the single pedal pushed. Propelling straight forward, then, requires pushing both pedals simultaneously.

The AA battery-powered foot pedals connect wirelessly for fully hands-free throttle and steering control Garmin

Beyond push operation, the pedals also include separate foot-activated toggles on their inner edges. These are designed to control functions in a compatible Garmin chartplotter (sold separately), selecting options like preprogrammed waypoints and heading holds. The "anchor lock" feature is also activated this way and uses multi-band GPS to maintain precise positioning, even in wind or strong currents. It can fight against unwanted movement by initiating propeller counter spin.

The Force Current comes with two different propeller options: a high-efficiency prop for battery life/range maximization and a weedless prop for cutting through underwater vegetation. It's designed to work with either a 12- or 24-V battery, and Garmin promises "whisper quiet" brushless motor operation that won't spook the fish you're out there to catch. The shaft adjusts between 11.4 and 16.6 inches (29 and 42 cm).

The new Garmin Force Current offers up to 50 lb of thrust in any direction when connected to a 24-V battery Garmin

The Force Current is designed to immediately tilt in and out of the water as needed. The 25-lb (11.3-kg) motor unlocks off the stern mount in a matter of seconds and carries easily off the boat for storage, as do the foot pedals.

Garmin launched the Force Current last month for a price of US$3,599.99 with the foot pedals or $2,999.99 without. Both models come with a wearable man overboard sensor that cuts the motor should you fall into the water. Compatible Garmin smartwatches also connect and work as wireless motor controllers.

Source: Garmin

