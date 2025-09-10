Pedal-electric water bike aims to make waves in the US

Switzerland's Otter Bike hit the water last year with a modern motor-assist version of the classic tandem pedal boat. Now the flagship Explorer model is on its way to Florida thanks to a partnership with Nautical Ventures.

Otter reports that the first production run of its pedal-assist water bike has almost sold out in Europe. The Explorer is designed for two side-by-side wave riders, who are each seated in a mesh bucket with cushioned headrest. The cranks out front can be adjusted for different leg lengths, and there's onboard storage available too.

It sports two inflatable hulls supported by a 6061 alloy frame, and the vessel can carry up to three people at once providing the maximum weight doesn't exceed 240 kg (~530 lb). That could translate to two up front and one on the anti-slip hammock/deck behind, or one providing pedal power while two relax in back.

"Florida emerged as the ideal entry point, with its year-round boating culture, extensive inland waterways, and strong appetite for new water sports innovations" Otter Bike

The steer-by-wire craft can get you cruising to 12 km/h (7.5 mph) as you pump away at the pedals to generate power, which is then fed to a pair of foldable motors that can combine to peak at up to 1,500 watts. Three ride modes are available, and each rider has seven gears on tap too.

The removable 1,613-Wh battery pack is reckoned good for up to 20 km (12.4 miles) of per-charge range in cruise mode, or 12 km (7.4 miles) in boost. The Explorer is described as portable – though it tips the scales at 120 kg (264.5 lb) when fully assembled – and can be put together in around 5 minutes.

"After successfully piloting Otter in Switzerland and then launching more broadly in Europe this spring, expanding to the US was the natural next step," said company co-founder, Gian Zimmermann. "We’ve proven the concept with customers, collected valuable feedback, and seen that the product delivers both on performance and on experience."

To get things moving in US waters, Otter has partnered with Florida's Nautical Ventures as an exclusive reseller – stocking units and showing off demo models while also taking the water bike to major boating shows in the region.

Riders can lounge on the hammock-like rear deck, or pedal to a quiet spot and relax Otter Bike

"Partnering with Nautical Ventures gives us an immediate foothold in the US with a trusted and professional team that knows how to introduce innovative products to the market," added Zimmermann. "We also share a vision of making water recreation more sustainable and more accessible."

We've no word on how much Floridians can expect to pay for this "personal mini-yacht" but prices direct from Otter come in at €11,900 (almost US$14k) for the watercraft only, plus an extra €1,490 for the battery and either €399 for a fast charger or €139 for a standard one.

Otter is currently planning the next series of water bikes, building in improvements based on suggestions from early adopters. New models are also on the horizon.

Product page: NV Otter