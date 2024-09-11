Pedal-by-wire boat is an aquatic ebike built for two

Operating a tandem pedal boat with a friend can be a lot of fun, although it can also be a lot of work. That's where the Otter Bike boat comes in, as it uses two 500-watt motors and a pedal-by-wire system to make things a whole lot quicker and easier.

Manufactured by Swiss company Otter, the Otter Bike is essentially a pedal-electric catamaran.

It has two side-by-side reclinable mesh seats in the middle, which are connected to two outlying inflatable hulls by a powder-coated aircraft aluminum frame. Each seat has its own set of pedals, which do not have to be pedaled at the same rate – or in the same gear – by each of the two riders.

In a setup similar to that utilized by some ebikes, the pedals aren't mechanically connected to the Otter Bike's motors. Instead, as the riders pedal, they generate electricity via a hard-wired alternator. That current is relayed to the motors, and it's boosted by an extra bit of juice from a 48V/1,600-Wh lithium-ion battery.

As a result, the Otter Bike can reportedly cruise at up to 10 km/h (6 mph) without a great deal of effort, and has a range of 15 to 20 km (9 to 12 miles) per six-hour battery-charge. Riders are alerted when that battery starts getting low, plus the boat automatically switches to a lower assistance level to conserve power.

When fully assembled, the Otter Bike measures 565 x 240 x 120 cm Otter

Among other things, the pedal-by-wire system reduces mechanical complexity and the amount of maintenance required. We're also told that it makes for a pedaling experience which is more like that of pedaling a bike, and that it allows for a wide variety of different boat designs down the road.

The Otter Bike additionally utilizes a steer-by-wire system, in which it turns by varying the thrust of the two motors relative to one another. This rudderless setup allows the boat to turn on the spot if needed.

For transit and storage, the frame is disconnected from the hulls, the hulls are deflated and folded up, and the whole 60-kg (132-lb) package gets rolled along on a set of fold-out wheels. Those wheels can also be used to take the Otter Bike to and from the water's edge when it's fully assembled. The assembly process reportedly takes just three minutes.

The Otter Bike can be pedaled by just one person, although they'll have to work extra-hard Otter

If the riders want some company, a couple of passengers can sit on a deck behind the seats. A 70-liter splash-proof compartment beneath the seats allows for the storage of food, drinks, smartphones or other items.

After having sold an initial batch of Otter Bikes to boat rental operators in Switzerland, Otter is now preparing for a larger production run that should ship next spring. If you'd like one of your own, they sell for US$11,900 – battery included.

You can see the latest version of the Otter Bike in action, in the video below.

Otter Bike Introduction | July 24 Update

Source: Otter

