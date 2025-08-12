Mercury cranks up V10 outboard motors with high-horsepower flagship

While auto engines are getting smaller and more efficient, marine outboards are packing on the cylinders. A year after introducing the "world's first V12 outboard," Mercury Marine followed up with what it called the industry's first V10 outboard, a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated water vaporizer available in two tunes. Not that those outputs were lacking, but it's been a few years, and Mercury is updating the V10 Verado lineup with a new flagship that brings even more power and speed potential.

Over in the automotive realm, V10 engines are hanging precariously by the thinnest sliver of a frayed thread thanks largely to boutique track car builders like Rodin and Red Bull. Thanks to Mercury, though, they're a bit more accessible in the water, both on the racing and consumer recreation sides.

When Mercury introduced the V10 Verado lineup in 2022, it promised fast, smooth acceleration and benchmark-setting quietness. The 695-lb (315-kg) units were designed with the same 26-in (66-cm) mount spacing as V8s, creating a clean plug-and-play option for more power on the same vessel.

The Mercury V10 Verado 425 promises power, smoothness and quiet operation Mercury Marine

With 200 hp worth of empty space to play with before knocking up against the 600-hp V12 Verado, Mercury is dialing up the overall output of the V10 range by adding a new 425-hp variant as the flagship of the family. Beyond those additional 25 horses of bragging rights over the V10 400, Mercury claims the new 10-cylinder top dog cuts three seconds off the 0-30 mph (48 km/h) acceleration as compared to a bigger 450-hp competitor outboard when installed on a loaded-up 5,000-lb (2,268-kg) 26-foot (7.9-m) center console boat.

Pointing its finger at that same outboard of 450-hp size, Mercury says the new 425-hp V10 Verado weighs over 250 lb (113 kg) less. It's also designed to be 22% quieter when cruising.

The V10 Verado 350 putting its upgrades to work Mercury Marine

Beyond introducing the 425-hp V10 Verado as the flagship and third model of the V10 line, Mercury also tweaks its entry level V10. It claims the newly tuned 350-hp outboard cuts a full four seconds off a 0-30-mph sprint and nearly 18 seconds off a 0-to-top speed run compared to the 350-hp competition. It also claims a 2.7-mph (4.3-km/h) higher top speed and quieter operation at cruise.

All the aforementioned numbers are based on Mercury's internal head-to-head testing so should be taken with a grain of salt. Regardless, though, the new V10s look like they're definitely worth shopping for boaters in the market for a smooth, high-powered outboard solution. As with the older Mercury V10s, they feature 26-in center-to-center mounting aimed at easy boat repowering.

The V10 Verado lineup uses an exclusive Revolution X propeller with wide, deep-cut blades Mercury Marine

Both the 425- and 350-hp V10 Verados come standard with the Revolution X propeller Mercury designed specifically for its V10 outboards. That prop features wide blades with an aggressive deep cut aimed at fast, efficient propulsion and nimble handling, a tunable performance vent system, and a noise/vibration-reducing hub.

The driver controls each V10 with a standard digital throttle or optional 360-degree joystick controller.

Mercury did not announce pricing in its recent announcement, and its V10 Verado website remains a "get a quote" setup, but Boating Mag has reported that the new 425-hp V10 will cost roughly US$1,500 more than the 400-hp version. Prices vary based on factors like shaft length and throttle type, but a quick search shows V10 Verado 400 prices commonly falling in the $40,000 range.

Watch the new Mercs get their respective vessels straight sprinting through the water in the quick video intro below.

New V10 425hp Verado & Enhanced 350hp

Source: Mercury Marine