Six-function ratcheting titanium multitool packs its own bits
It would be an understatement to say that there are currently a lot of bit-driver-equipped multitools on Kickstarter. A new one sets itself apart from the pack, however, in that it sports a total of six features including storage space for four bits.
Manufactured by Hong Kong gear company Comandi-CC, the device is officially (and rather awkwardly) called the Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench.
As you might have guessed, it's made of CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium, and incorporates a pry bar/nail puller at one end and an adjustable wrench at the other. The wrench opens to a maximum width of 18 mm (0.7 in) and is 18 mm deep.
And yes, the tool has a ratcheting bit driver along with four magnetized storage slots for four user-supplied quarter-inch bits. Many other bit-driving multitools we've seen require users to carry the bits separately, which kind of takes away from the whole all-in-one idea.
Rounding out the list of main features is a bottle opener and a tungsten steel window breaker stud, the latter intended for getting out of crashed cars on which the doors won't open.
And of course, because this is a titanium Kickstarter multitool, there are also the obligatory slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark (and slightly radioactive) tritium. Buyers can choose between vial colors of green, purple, yellow, blue and red, or they can opt for less expensive non-tritium vials that temporarily glow after first being "charged" by exposure to light.
Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$95 will get you a Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench of your own. The planned retail price is $139. You can see the device in use, in the video below.
Source: Kickstarter
