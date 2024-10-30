Six-function ratcheting titanium multitool packs its own bits

It would be an understatement to say that there are currently a lot of bit-driver-equipped multitools on Kickstarter. A new one sets itself apart from the pack, however, in that it sports a total of six features including storage space for four bits.

Manufactured by Hong Kong gear company Comandi-CC, the device is officially (and rather awkwardly) called the Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench.

As you might have guessed, it's made of CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium, and incorporates a pry bar/nail puller at one end and an adjustable wrench at the other. The wrench opens to a maximum width of 18 mm (0.7 in) and is 18 mm deep.

And yes, the tool has a ratcheting bit driver along with four magnetized storage slots for four user-supplied quarter-inch bits. Many other bit-driving multitools we've seen require users to carry the bits separately, which kind of takes away from the whole all-in-one idea.

The multitool measures 134 mm long by 28 mm wide by 10 mm thick (5.3 by 1.1 by 0.4 in) and is claimed to tip the scales at 103 g (3.6 oz) Comandi-CC

Rounding out the list of main features is a bottle opener and a tungsten steel window breaker stud, the latter intended for getting out of crashed cars on which the doors won't open.

And of course, because this is a titanium Kickstarter multitool, there are also the obligatory slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark (and slightly radioactive) tritium. Buyers can choose between vial colors of green, purple, yellow, blue and red, or they can opt for less expensive non-tritium vials that temporarily glow after first being "charged" by exposure to light.

Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$95 will get you a Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench of your own. The planned retail price is $139. You can see the device in use, in the video below.

Titanium EDC 6-IN-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench

Source: Kickstarter

