© 2024 New Atlas
Outdoors

Six-function ratcheting titanium multitool packs its own bits

By Ben Coxworth
October 30, 2024
Six-function ratcheting titanium multitool packs its own bits
The Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench is presently on Kickstarter, and needs a better name
The Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench is presently on Kickstarter, and needs a better name
View 3 Images
The Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench is presently on Kickstarter, and needs a better name
1/3
The Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench is presently on Kickstarter, and needs a better name
The multitool measures 134 mm long by 28 mm wide by 10 mm thick (5.3 by 1.1 by 0.4 in) and is claimed to tip the scales at 103 g (3.6 oz)
2/3
The multitool measures 134 mm long by 28 mm wide by 10 mm thick (5.3 by 1.1 by 0.4 in) and is claimed to tip the scales at 103 g (3.6 oz)
The device should ultimately retail for $139
3/3
The device should ultimately retail for $139
View gallery - 3 images

It would be an understatement to say that there are currently a lot of bit-driver-equipped multitools on Kickstarter. A new one sets itself apart from the pack, however, in that it sports a total of six features including storage space for four bits.

Manufactured by Hong Kong gear company Comandi-CC, the device is officially (and rather awkwardly) called the Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench.

As you might have guessed, it's made of CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium, and incorporates a pry bar/nail puller at one end and an adjustable wrench at the other. The wrench opens to a maximum width of 18 mm (0.7 in) and is 18 mm deep.

And yes, the tool has a ratcheting bit driver along with four magnetized storage slots for four user-supplied quarter-inch bits. Many other bit-driving multitools we've seen require users to carry the bits separately, which kind of takes away from the whole all-in-one idea.

The multitool measures 134 mm long by 28 mm wide by 10 mm thick (5.3 by 1.1 by 0.4 in) and is claimed to tip the scales at 103 g (3.6 oz)
The multitool measures 134 mm long by 28 mm wide by 10 mm thick (5.3 by 1.1 by 0.4 in) and is claimed to tip the scales at 103 g (3.6 oz)

Rounding out the list of main features is a bottle opener and a tungsten steel window breaker stud, the latter intended for getting out of crashed cars on which the doors won't open.

And of course, because this is a titanium Kickstarter multitool, there are also the obligatory slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark (and slightly radioactive) tritium. Buyers can choose between vial colors of green, purple, yellow, blue and red, or they can opt for less expensive non-tritium vials that temporarily glow after first being "charged" by exposure to light.

Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$95 will get you a Titanium EDC 6-in-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench of your own. The planned retail price is $139. You can see the device in use, in the video below.

Titanium EDC 6-IN-1 Multi-Tool Pry Bar/Wrench

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

OutdoorsMultitoolsTitaniumWrenchKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!