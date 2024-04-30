© 2024 New Atlas
Titanium gadget throws a monkey wrench into the world of mini multitools

By Ben Coxworth
April 30, 2024
What makes a compact titanium multitool stand out from the kazillion others that are on Kickstarter at any given moment? Well, an adjustable wrench is a definitely a rare feature, and that's just one of the things you'll find on the Ti EDC Wrench.

Made by Hong Kong gear manufacturer Angie (they must be Rolling Stones fans), the Ti EDC is made of CNC-machined sandblasted Grade 5 titanium.

Its biggest selling feature is indeed its adjustable wrench, which opens to a maximum width of 15 mm. Engraved millimeter markings along the base of that wrench allow it to also serve as a measuring caliper, although those markings are not numerically labelled.

The Ti EDC comes with two screwdriver bits
The Ti EDC comes with two screwdriver bits

Indentations in the two jaws of the wrench create a 4-mm bit-holder hole when they're closed together. The Ti EDC comes with two such bits – a flathead and a Phillips – which are stored in two magnetized slots when not in use. A magnetized hinged gate closes across the ends of those slots, helping to keep the bits secure.

Of course, if users wish, they can swap one or both of the supplied bits for 4 x 28-mm third-party bits of their choice. And as an added bonus, the shape of the two bit-holder indentations let the wrench jaws double (or triple, actually) as a bottle opener when they're separated.

The wrench jaws also serve as a bottle opener
The wrench jaws also serve as a bottle opener

The Ti EDC Wrench's other features consist of a carbide window-breaking stud (for getting out of cars in accidents), a keyring hole, and that ubiquitous feature that no one will utilize, a slot for a user-supplied vial of glow-in-the-dark tritium.

The whole shebang measures 74 mm long by 25 mm wide by 7 mm thick, and is claimed to tip the scales at 32.6 grams (1.1 oz). Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$69 will get you one – the planned retail price is $109. The multitool's various features are demonstrated in the following video.

Prospective backers might also want to check out one of the few other adjustable-wrench mini titanium multitools we've come across, the TiSpanner.

Ti EDC Wrench: Versatile Pocket Tool for Everyday Carry

Source: Kickstarter

