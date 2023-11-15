TiSpanner puts an adjustable spanner wrench on your keychain

Yes, you're right, there has been a glut of titanium multi-tools on Kickstarter and Indiegogo over the past few months. The TiSpanner is a bit different, though, in that it features a little adjustable spanner wrench.

Made of medium-strength TC4 titanium alloy, the TiSpanner is manufactured by Chinese gadget company Titaner. Earlier this month the firm announced its rather clever Tiroler measuring ring, which is also currently on Kickstarter.

The wrench on the TiSpanner opens 36 mm wide and is 10 mm deep. Incremental markings along its handle allow it to also be used as a caliper-type measuring tool, although unfortunately there are no numerals on those markings, nor is the measurement system stated (we're assuming it's in millimeters).

The TiSpanner in nail-pulling action Titaner

A nail-pulling slot is integrated into the top of the wrench, while a bottle opener is built into its non-wrenching side. Additionally, a tungsten steel stud protruding out of the bottom of the device can be used for emergency tasks such as breaking automotive window glass, or just for everyday stuff like tearing open cardboard boxes.

A hole in the base allows the TiSpanner to be put on a keychain or hung on a lanyard.

The TiSpanner – which can be used to open bottles – measures 57 mm long (closed) by 20 mm wide by 8 mm thick, and is claimed to tip the scales at 18 grams (0.6 oz) Titaner

For people who want a little something extra, there's also a TiSpanner Pro model. It boasts a beefier CNC-machined threaded adjustment rod, four slots for luminous tritium tubes (for finding it in the dark), and a polished finish.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$63 will get you the standard TiSpanner, with $92 required for the Pro. The retail prices will be $126 and $185, respectively.

You can see the device in use, in the video below.

TiSpanner: a compact titanium multitool always within reach

Source: Kickstarter

