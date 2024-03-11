Tiny stackable multitool aims to be your EDC jack of all trades

We've all seen the classic multitool with a cache of folding tools inside a single body/handle. We've also seen the single-piece multitool with a bunch of functions loaded onto a flat pry bar or card. Hong Kong startup Fetos Studio combines those two form factors into one streamlined tool it pitches as the "ultimate" EDC partner.

The all-new chassis-free JOAT (that's Jack of all Trades) tool is a more a small collection of individual tools – flat, bar-style titanium implements that stack and snap together around a single keyring. Strap the JOAT to your keys or pack and you'll be ready to slice, saw, drive, pry and wrench.

Measuring in just over 3 inches (80 mm) long, the JOAT features three individual bars, each of which offer multiple functions. The base bar is the only one hard-clipped to the keyring, bringing along a fold-out min-scalpel blade for precision cuts, a folding mini-saw and a pry bar. Next up, the middle tool is the driver of the trio, docking two magnetic driver bits in a midsection cutout. The 4-mm bits attach to the port at the end of the tool to create a mini-driver. Fetos includes Phillips and slotted driver bits.

The JOAT assembled (middle) and disassembled into its three individual tool bars Fetos Studio

The top of the tri-layer multitool is all about wrenching, featuring a forked end that houses an open multi-wrench with M2, M3, M5 and M6 sizes. It also features more closed M2 and M3 hex wrenches and a bottle opener for good measure.

The middle driver and top wrench tools secure to the keyring magnetically and quickly remove for use. The base-level saw/scalpel tool can also remove from the keyring via the shackle-style clasp. Users can carry all three tools or remove one to all of them, depending upon what the day ahead looks like. With all the tools removed, the shackle works like a basic keyring.

A closer look at the Fetos JOAT's features and functions Fetos Studio

Given the JOAT's specs of just half an inch thick and 1.8 oz (52 g), we'd be inclined to keep all the tools in place because a "jack of all trades" is only useful insomuch as he's present and ready to work any unforeseen jobs that pop up. One removable feature that will be quite handy, though, the scalpel blade can pull directly off (carefully) to make the JOAT TSA-friendly for air travel, according to Fetos. This action is also useful for replacing a dull scalpel blade with a new one.

Fetos has launched a Kickstarter to raise money for JOAT production. It is offering the complete tool set for early bird pledge levels starting at US$69. It has raised nearly 20 times its original goal, and if things continue moving along as planned, Fetos will begin shipping backer tools in April.

You can see JOAT in action, in the following video.

An Ultimate EDC tool that handles all your everyday tasks

Source: Kickstarter

