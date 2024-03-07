Sizeable titanium multi-tool with device stand smashes goals

The new AceStand multi-tool has an impressive range of onboard functions including a screwdriver and pry bar. But its dual use as a sturdy tablet or phone stand is likely what has it currently blasting through its fundraising goals on Kickstarter.

The problem with many everyday carry (EDC) multi-tools is that you likely don't have an everyday need to use all of the things they offer. Because really, how often do you need to make use of an oxygen wrench or bend electrical wires as you go about your workaday life?

But propping up your phone or tablet? Now that seems like an everyday need worth carrying something for. If you agree, then you'll want to check out the AceStand, which has blown past its initial fundraising goal of US$5,000 and now sits at over seven times that amount with 18 days left in the campaign.

The AceStand can hold devices in vertical or horizontal orientation MeTool

The AceStand is a little bit larger than some of the other more compact multis we've seen of late on Kickstarter, but that lets it pack in a lot of useful features. These include a bottle opener, magnetic screwdriver with an onboard bit nested inside, hex wrench, box opener, spoke wrench, pry bar, fire starter, dual-scale ruler, glass breaker, and nail puller. And, of course, there are the nearly mandatory slots into which you can slide vials of tritium to make the gadget glow in the dark.

The screwdriver bit is held in place in a magnetic slot MeTool

Of course what really makes this tool pull away from the pack is that it can be unfolded from its magnetically closed state to offer up two slots that can handle propping up a range of tablets and phones in horizontal or vertical orientations.

In its folded state, the AceStand measures 106 mm long (4.2 in) and 10 mm (0.4 in) thick. When open, those specs change to 190 mm (7.5 in) in length (the hinge is absorbed in the length when open) and 5 mm (0.2 in) of thickness. The gadget weighs 53.3 g (1.88 oz) thanks to its lightweight titanium body. It also has a hole that allows the tool to get looped onto your key chain although it might be a little chunky for carrying around in a pocket, so the hole can also be used to attach it to a necklace.

The AceStand features a nested Phillips-head screwdriver bit MeTool

Right now there are still a few super-early bird tools left, which you can snag for US$59. After that, standard early-bird pricing will be on offer for $69 for the rest of the campaign, which represents a $10 savings off the eventual retail price of $79. If all goes well, AceStands are expected to ship in May of this year.

Of course, as this is a Kickstarter campaign, you need to be aware that you're pledging your support of a concept rather than purchasing an actual product, so there's always a chance that things don't actually all go well. But the supporting material and the level of support seem to indicate that the AceStand has its act together and that tools will be manufactured and shipped.

You can see the AceStand in action in the following video.

🔥 AceStand｜All-in-1 Titanium Foldable EDC Phone Stand Revealed!

Source: Kickstarter