Urbanix multitool packs six functions into a tiny titanium carabiner

Yes, your eyes don't deceive you, there is yet another titanium multitool on Kickstarter. This one, from Hong Kong company Urbanix, crams six(ish) functions into a particularly compact carabiner keychain format.

First of all … this thing is small.

Officially known as the Urbanix Titanium Alloy EDC Multifunctional Tool Keychain 2.0, the device measures just 35.5 mm long by 21.5 mm wide by 3.8 mm thick. It's machined out of a single piece of grade 5 titanium, and is claimed to tip the scales at only 6 grams.

Along with its small size, one thing that sets the Urbanix apart from most similar multitools is the construction of its carabiner clipping mechanism. Instead of utilizing a traditional hinged gate, this one goes with a flexible spring-type gate machined from the same block of metal as the rest of the tool. The Titanium KeySnap, announced last October, shares this feature.

The Urbanix's hex wrench section also serves as a receptacle for a key ring Urbanix

Besides serving as a carabiner/keychain, the Urbanix also features a fold-out steel cutting blade, a bottle opener, a Philips screwdriver, a flat head screwdriver, plus hex wrench holes in 4-, 6- and 7-mm sizes. And despite the blade, it's reportedly TSA-compliant.

Assuming the Urbanix multitool reaches production, a pledge of US$30 will get you one. The planned retail price is $49. Its features are demonstrated in the video below.

Urbanix: Titanium alloy EDC multifunctional tool keychain 2.0

Source: Kickstarter

