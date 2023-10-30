Titanium KeySnap combines a carabiner, keychain and blade

While a small blade and other simple tools do come in handy at times, why carry around a separate multitool when you're already using a keychain? That's the thinking behind the all-in-one KeySnap carabiner, which is currently on Kickstarter.

The 32.1-gram (1.1-oz) device is made of grade 5 titanium, which is the most commonly used type. It measures 3.11 inches long by 1.38 in wide by 0.28 in thick (79 by 35 by 7 mm).

The KeySnap's top section incorporates the carabiner clip itself, along with a bottle opener, magnetic 8-mm hex wrench/bit driver, and spoke wrench. Instead of utilizing a hinged gate like most carabiners, this one goes with a spring-type gate that's machined from the same single block of titanium as the rest of the clip section.

Like other carabiners, the KeySnap can be hung from backpacks, belt loops, or pretty much anything else MTI

A rectangular "ring" on the lower section of the device accommodates the user's keys. When any of those keys are needed, a quick squeeze of two buttons on the sides of the KeySnap allows that section to be pulled off and used on its own.

The lower section also incorporates a small titanium blade, which is only revealed when the two halves of the KeySnap are separated. This "semi-sharp" blade reportedly won't accidentally cut the user's fingers, but is still sharp enough for tasks such as opening cardboard boxes and cutting cords.

Assuming the KeySnap reaches production, a pledge of US$49 will get you one – the planned retail price is $69. It's demonstrated in the video below.

The KeySnap｜Titanium EDC Multitool Keychain Carabiner

Source: Kickstarter

