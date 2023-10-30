Titanium KeySnap combines a carabiner, keychain and blade
While a small blade and other simple tools do come in handy at times, why carry around a separate multitool when you're already using a keychain? That's the thinking behind the all-in-one KeySnap carabiner, which is currently on Kickstarter.
The 32.1-gram (1.1-oz) device is made of grade 5 titanium, which is the most commonly used type. It measures 3.11 inches long by 1.38 in wide by 0.28 in thick (79 by 35 by 7 mm).
The KeySnap's top section incorporates the carabiner clip itself, along with a bottle opener, magnetic 8-mm hex wrench/bit driver, and spoke wrench. Instead of utilizing a hinged gate like most carabiners, this one goes with a spring-type gate that's machined from the same single block of titanium as the rest of the clip section.
A rectangular "ring" on the lower section of the device accommodates the user's keys. When any of those keys are needed, a quick squeeze of two buttons on the sides of the KeySnap allows that section to be pulled off and used on its own.
The lower section also incorporates a small titanium blade, which is only revealed when the two halves of the KeySnap are separated. This "semi-sharp" blade reportedly won't accidentally cut the user's fingers, but is still sharp enough for tasks such as opening cardboard boxes and cutting cords.
Assuming the KeySnap reaches production, a pledge of US$49 will get you one – the planned retail price is $69. It's demonstrated in the video below.
Source: Kickstarter
