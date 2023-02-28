DIY-oriented titanium multitool features oxygen wrench

Last year's trend of releasing multitools on Kickstarter shows little sign of slowing in 2023. Case in point: the Triangle multitool from Disc. The little helper features 14 different tools, most of which seem just right for a DIYer who encounters a lot of building projects without a proper toolbox on hand. If that sounds like you, you can get in on the action for a relatively reasonable pledge of $39.

As the multitool market gets more and more crowded, the tiny device manufacturers need to come up with increasingly unique features to set them apart. That's why we've seen a multitool with an everlasting pencil, one with modular magnetic parts, and one with an integrated electric screwdriver.

In the case of the Triangle, the distinguishing tool is an "oxygen wrench." What's an oxygen wrench, you might ask (as did we)? While it might sound like some kind of gas-charged super spanner that uses a blast of oxygen to remove stubborn bolts, it's really nothing more than a slot that fits around the head of a bolt on a tank of oxygen. Handy if you're in the medical profession, but we're not really so sure how much the feature will apply to the everyday multi-tool user.

Triangle multitiool's earbud cord holder isn't its most useful function Disc

Another one of the stranger features of the tool is an "earphone buds holder" which are two slots through which you could wind the cord connecting your earphones to a soundsource. The manufacturers claim that "the pock-friendly scratch-free surface not only staves off line tangles but can also help extend the life of the buds." We're not so sure about that, or if anyone would actually take the time to carefully place earphone cords through the tiny slots, but at least the rest of the functions on the multitool seem a lot more practical, if a little bent toward home improvement projects.

There are various metric- and imperial-sized wrenches, drilling guides that help you drive a screw in straight, a truly tiny ruler, a flat-head screwdriver, and a wire stripper. There's also a box cutter and the ubiquitous can opener. All of that comes in a small triangular (of course) form factor that weighs just 12 g (0.42 oz) thanks to the fact that it's machined out of strong and light titanium. It also naturally has a keyring hole to make it easy to always have it on hand.

Triangle multitool has both metric and imperial wrenches Disc

The tool is made by Disc Studio, a company that's already produced a fair share of multiools and wallets, so backing the project on Kickstarter seems like a pretty safe bet (though the usual crowdfunding cautions apply). The campaign has blasted through its modest goal of raising US$500, so if all continues to go according to plan, the Triangles are set to start shipping this May. While $39 will get you one Triangle, you can snag two for $69 as part of an early bird special.

Source: Disc