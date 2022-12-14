© 2022 New Atlas
Outdoors

Nextool modernizes the multitool with 10-bit electric driver

By C.C. Weiss
December 13, 2022
Nextool modernizes the multitool with 10-bit electric driver
Nextool combines classic manual tools with a battery-powered driver
Nextool combines classic manual tools with a battery-powered driver
View 9 Images
Nextool Gemini multitool folded up and ready for a
1/9
Nextool Gemini multitool folded up and ready for a driver bit
The Nextool Gemini multitool comes with 10 bits for a variety of different screw sizes and types
2/9
The Nextool Gemini multitool comes with 10 bits for a variety of different screw sizes and types
The Nextool Gemini multitool is ready to make quick work of small screws
3/9
The Nextool Gemini multitool is ready to make quick work of small screws
The Nextool Gemini multitool appears optimized for small tasks with electronics, small mechanical equipment and more
4/9
The Nextool Gemini multitool appears optimized for small tasks with electronics, small mechanical equipment and more
The Gemini plier head includes needlenose tips, larger clamps and two wire cutter styles
5/9
The Gemini plier head includes needlenose tips, larger clamps and two wire cutter styles
Bending wire with the Nextool Gemini multitool
6/9
Bending wire with the Nextool Gemini multitool
Nextool combines classic manual tools with a battery-powered driver
7/9
Nextool combines classic manual tools with a battery-powered driver
The Nextool Gemini combines the typical multitool implements on one side with an electric screwdriver on the other
8/9
The Nextool Gemini combines the typical multitool implements on one side with an electric screwdriver on the other
Nextool Gemini packed up with full bit sleeve
9/9
Nextool Gemini packed up with full bit sleeve
View gallery - 9 images

The all-new 13-in-1 Gemini from Nextool looks like a basic folding multitool at first blush. It centers around a pair of pliers with needle-nose tips and wire cutters and also includes several cutting, opening and driving implements. What sets the Gemini apart from the rest of the multitool pack is its integrated electric screwdriver, which works with a series of 10 included driver bits to make fast work out of tightening and loosening screws on the likes of small electronics and eyeglasses. Old-school utility meets new-school convenience.

Integrated directly into the end of one of the Gemini's folding arms/plier handles, the driver socket works with the accompanying sleeve of 10 flat, slotted and Torx steel bits. The integrated 230-Ah lithium battery provides enough power for an estimated 500 screws and recharges via USB Type C.

The Nextool Gemini multitool comes with 10 bits for a variety of different screw sizes and types
The Nextool Gemini multitool comes with 10 bits for a variety of different screw sizes and types

The driver features both forward and reverse modes and spins at a rate of 170 rpm when not under load. If the 0.2 Nm of electric torque proves insufficient for the task at hand, the driver is designed to deliver up to 3 Nm of manual torque. Owners can also swap in other H4-sized bits beyond the 10 included.

The electric driver promises to add some speed to screwing tasks, but what makes the Gemini a full multitool is its other fold-out implements. In addition to the aforementioned pliers/wire cutters, it stores a blade, scissors, bottle opener, can opener, pry, and larger manual flat and Phillips screwdrivers in its second arm. That puts plenty of handy functionality inside a pocketable 9.8-oz (278-g) package.

The Nextool Gemini combines the typical multitool implements on one side with an electric screwdriver on the other
The Nextool Gemini combines the typical multitool implements on one side with an electric screwdriver on the other

The only part of the Gemini design we don't like is the lack of onboard bit storage. Users will have to bring along the bit sleeve or carry a few loose bits separately. Having used a couple multitools with manual multi-bit drivers, we've always preferred at least some onboard bit storage to keep everything organized and in one place, even if it's only enough for one or two of our most-used bits. An electric screwdriver isn't of any use if you lose or forget all the bits.

Nextool Gemini packed up with full bit sleeve
Nextool Gemini packed up with full bit sleeve

Nextool has knocked its Kickstarter campaign out of the park, raising over US$17,500 on a $3,668 goal. The Gemini is available at pledge levels starting at CA$79 (approx. US$58), with deliveries to start in March 2023 if everything moves ahead as planned.

Source: Nextool

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

OutdoorsMultitoolsToolsOutdoors
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!