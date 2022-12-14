Nextool modernizes the multitool with 10-bit electric driver

The all-new 13-in-1 Gemini from Nextool looks like a basic folding multitool at first blush. It centers around a pair of pliers with needle-nose tips and wire cutters and also includes several cutting, opening and driving implements. What sets the Gemini apart from the rest of the multitool pack is its integrated electric screwdriver, which works with a series of 10 included driver bits to make fast work out of tightening and loosening screws on the likes of small electronics and eyeglasses. Old-school utility meets new-school convenience.

Integrated directly into the end of one of the Gemini's folding arms/plier handles, the driver socket works with the accompanying sleeve of 10 flat, slotted and Torx steel bits. The integrated 230-Ah lithium battery provides enough power for an estimated 500 screws and recharges via USB Type C.

The Nextool Gemini multitool comes with 10 bits for a variety of different screw sizes and types Nextool

The driver features both forward and reverse modes and spins at a rate of 170 rpm when not under load. If the 0.2 Nm of electric torque proves insufficient for the task at hand, the driver is designed to deliver up to 3 Nm of manual torque. Owners can also swap in other H4-sized bits beyond the 10 included.

The electric driver promises to add some speed to screwing tasks, but what makes the Gemini a full multitool is its other fold-out implements. In addition to the aforementioned pliers/wire cutters, it stores a blade, scissors, bottle opener, can opener, pry, and larger manual flat and Phillips screwdrivers in its second arm. That puts plenty of handy functionality inside a pocketable 9.8-oz (278-g) package.

The Nextool Gemini combines the typical multitool implements on one side with an electric screwdriver on the other Nextool

The only part of the Gemini design we don't like is the lack of onboard bit storage. Users will have to bring along the bit sleeve or carry a few loose bits separately. Having used a couple multitools with manual multi-bit drivers, we've always preferred at least some onboard bit storage to keep everything organized and in one place, even if it's only enough for one or two of our most-used bits. An electric screwdriver isn't of any use if you lose or forget all the bits.

Nextool Gemini packed up with full bit sleeve Nextool

Nextool has knocked its Kickstarter campaign out of the park, raising over US$17,500 on a $3,668 goal. The Gemini is available at pledge levels starting at CA$79 (approx. US$58), with deliveries to start in March 2023 if everything moves ahead as planned.

