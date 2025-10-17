Double-barreled flashlight packs lasers to shine dual beams up to 2 km

It's double-barreled, it uses lasers instead of LEDs, and it's machined from a solid block of 6061 aluminum alloy. Come meet the Lumitwin DL700 flashlight, which belts out two converging beams up to a distance of 2 km (1.24 miles).

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the DL700 sports two Blue Lake NT2 white laser modules – one per barrel. Each of these units generates a "highly focused, ultra-long-range" beam by exciting a phosphor layer via laser light. According to the designers, the resulting long-distance illumination goes far beyond the capabilities of conventional LEDs.

The power/brightness of the two barrels can be controlled simultaneously or independently via one-touch button controls. Additionally, each barrel can be equipped with an included thread-on red, green or light-diffusing floodlight filter. The flashlight has a combined total output of 1,100 lumens.

The DL700 with its included case, filters, wrist strap and carabiner Lumitwin

Each barrel of the DL700 is powered by a separate 6,000-mAh lithium-ion battery. Although longer runtimes are possible if the barrels are used one at a time, one USB-C charge should reportedly be good for four hours if both barrels are used together at High output mode.

The whole rig can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1.5 meters (4.9 ft) for 30 minutes. It's claimed to tip the scales at 1,032 grams (2.28 lb).

Assuming the Lumitwin DL700 reaches production, a pledge of US$329 will get you one – that price includes a carrying case, a braided wrist strap and a carabiner. The planned retail price is $950.

Source: Kickstarter

