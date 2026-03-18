Drinkware system offers an incredible 408 customizable combinations

The humble water bottle isn’t an obvious candidate for a high-end makeover. But a smart new range from Sweden looks set to raise the bar for the world’s portable drinkware.

Dometic’s Drinkware isn’t just a new bottle. It’s a modular, multi-functional system. It combines containers, interlocking tops, grips and straps to create an amazing 408 possible configurations. These could range from a handy little heat-retaining coffee flask with a sip straw to a large chilled measuring jars.

We’ve covered Stockholm-based Dometic often on New Atlas. Its gear is usually clever and innovative. We liked its powered backwoods water tank and tap system and the Turbo three-in-one outdoor cooking unit, for example.

The Drinkware canisters are certainly a stylistic step up from using any old empty water bottle you have lying around Dometic

Now it’s applying that Scandi-cool design approach to everyday drinkware. The result is a serious upgrade on grabbing the nearest re-used plastic bottle. And it goes well beyond utility campsite basics.

The system includes multiple container sizes with double-seal gaskets to prevent leaks. Interchangeable lids let you sip, chug, swig or use a built-in straw. Straps, handles and collars swap in and out with ease. Containers feature metal-embossed imperial and metric markings. All use double-wall vacuum insulation with copper lining for strong heat or cold retention.

A flow-control insert in the collar helps prevent spills on the move. Magnetic lids stay open and out of the way while drinking. Each container also has a built-in non-slip base.

It’s not just containers in different sizes, there's a wide range of tops to fit them too, with options to satisfy every type of slurping and sucking Dometic

You can build a setup that precisely fits your routine, even if that’s office coffee during the week and backwoods hydration at the weekend.

"People don’t live one-size-fits-all lives," says Josh Militello, President of Segment Mobile Cooling Solutions at Dometic. "So we built modular drinkware that doesn’t either."

The containers are made from 90% recycled stainless steel and are dishwasher-safe. They’re also free from potentially harmful BPA materials. These chemicals are considered harmful in Europe, though concerns about them is lower in the US.

Reusable bottles have been around since the mid-2000s – but not much has changed in that time. The choice feels personal but most bottles come in generic fixed formats. We adapt or just reuse old ones until they disappear. Dometic’s system-led approach could shift that.

The insulated range spans tumblers from 350 ml to 650 ml and bottles from 650 ml to 1.2 liters. Prices start at US$25 and rise to $50. Lids and accessories are sold separately. Colors include Glow, Lichen, Ocean, Silt, and Slate, with Elderberry and Frost due later this year.

The Drinkware collection is available now direct from Dometic or through Amazon, with more accessories arriving through June.

Source: Dometic