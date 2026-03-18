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Drinkware system offers an incredible 408 customizable combinations

By Simon Heptinstall
March 18, 2026
Drinkware system offers an incredible 408 customizable combinations
Okay it’s hard to make a water bottle look sexy but the big unique selling proposition of the Drinkware range is the modularity and sheer variety of items available
Okay it’s hard to make a water bottle look sexy but the big unique selling proposition of the Drinkware range is the modularity and sheer variety of items available
View 6 Images
Okay it’s hard to make a water bottle look sexy but the big unique selling proposition of the Drinkware range is the modularity and sheer variety of items available
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Okay it’s hard to make a water bottle look sexy but the big unique selling proposition of the Drinkware range is the modularity and sheer variety of items available
It’s not just containers in different sizes, there's a wide range of tops to fit them too, with options to satisfy every type of slurping and sucking
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It’s not just containers in different sizes, there's a wide range of tops to fit them too, with options to satisfy every type of slurping and sucking
The Drinkware canisters are certainly a stylistic step up from using any old empty water bottle you have lying around
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The Drinkware canisters are certainly a stylistic step up from using any old empty water bottle you have lying around
Build quality is excellent. It’s mostly recycled twin skin stainless steel and even the tops are nicely thought-out and robustly constructed
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Build quality is excellent. It’s mostly recycled twin skin stainless steel and even the tops are nicely thought-out and robustly constructed
"People don’t live one-size-fits-all lives. So, we built modular drinkware that doesn’t either," says Josh Militello, President of Segment Mobile Cooling Solutions at Dometic. "This collection brings the same systems-driven approach we applied to our new Recon coolers into a long-overdue re-engineering of the water bottle and how it fits into your day."
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"People don’t live one-size-fits-all lives. So, we built modular drinkware that doesn’t either," says Josh Militello, President of Segment Mobile Cooling Solutions at Dometic. "This collection brings the same systems-driven approach we applied to our new Recon coolers into a long-overdue re-engineering of the water bottle and how it fits into your day."
Dometic's modular Drinkware range comprises tumblers, sip bottles, and chug bottles with matching lids and various collars
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Dometic's modular Drinkware range comprises tumblers, sip bottles, and chug bottles with matching lids and various collars
View gallery - 6 images

The humble water bottle isn’t an obvious candidate for a high-end makeover. But a smart new range from Sweden looks set to raise the bar for the world’s portable drinkware.

Dometic’s Drinkware isn’t just a new bottle. It’s a modular, multi-functional system. It combines containers, interlocking tops, grips and straps to create an amazing 408 possible configurations. These could range from a handy little heat-retaining coffee flask with a sip straw to a large chilled measuring jars.

We’ve covered Stockholm-based Dometic often on New Atlas. Its gear is usually clever and innovative. We liked its powered backwoods water tank and tap system and the Turbo three-in-one outdoor cooking unit, for example.

The Drinkware canisters are certainly a stylistic step up from using any old empty water bottle you have lying around
The Drinkware canisters are certainly a stylistic step up from using any old empty water bottle you have lying around

Now it’s applying that Scandi-cool design approach to everyday drinkware. The result is a serious upgrade on grabbing the nearest re-used plastic bottle. And it goes well beyond utility campsite basics.

The system includes multiple container sizes with double-seal gaskets to prevent leaks. Interchangeable lids let you sip, chug, swig or use a built-in straw. Straps, handles and collars swap in and out with ease. Containers feature metal-embossed imperial and metric markings. All use double-wall vacuum insulation with copper lining for strong heat or cold retention.

A flow-control insert in the collar helps prevent spills on the move. Magnetic lids stay open and out of the way while drinking. Each container also has a built-in non-slip base.

It’s not just containers in different sizes, there's a wide range of tops to fit them too, with options to satisfy every type of slurping and sucking
It’s not just containers in different sizes, there's a wide range of tops to fit them too, with options to satisfy every type of slurping and sucking

You can build a setup that precisely fits your routine, even if that’s office coffee during the week and backwoods hydration at the weekend.

"People don’t live one-size-fits-all lives," says Josh Militello, President of Segment Mobile Cooling Solutions at Dometic. "So we built modular drinkware that doesn’t either."

The containers are made from 90% recycled stainless steel and are dishwasher-safe. They’re also free from potentially harmful BPA materials. These chemicals are considered harmful in Europe, though concerns about them is lower in the US.

Reusable bottles have been around since the mid-2000s – but not much has changed in that time. The choice feels personal but most bottles come in generic fixed formats. We adapt or just reuse old ones until they disappear. Dometic’s system-led approach could shift that.

The insulated range spans tumblers from 350 ml to 650 ml and bottles from 650 ml to 1.2 liters. Prices start at US$25 and rise to $50. Lids and accessories are sold separately. Colors include Glow, Lichen, Ocean, Silt, and Slate, with Elderberry and Frost due later this year.

The Drinkware collection is available now direct from Dometic or through Amazon, with more accessories arriving through June.

Source: Dometic

View gallery - 6 images

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GeardometicHydrationModularBottlesWater Bottle
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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