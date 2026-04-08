Mini multitool is small enough that you might actually carry it

Those kazillion-in-one multitools we keep telling you about may be relatively compact, but you're still quite likely to notice their presence in your pocket. The Scout, on the other hand, is truly small yet capable of eight different functions.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Scout is the product of Irish startup Stoke Tools … and guess what, it's not made of titanium! Each one is machined from a block of stainless steel by UK production partner Matola.

The Scout has a flat form factor, measuring 54 mm long by 28.5 mm wide by 4.5 mm thick. According to its designers, it tips the scales at less than 25 grams (0.9 oz).

The Scout in bit-driving action Stoke Tools

A notched and beveled appendage at one end of the tool serves quadruple duty as a large flat head screwdriver, pry bar, wire stripper, and fire-starting ferro rod striker. A smaller flange at the other end serves as a small flat head screwdriver.

There's also a bottle opener built into one side of the Scout, along with an oval opening in the middle which functions as both a quarter-inch bit driver and a cord cutter. And no, there's no way of carrying any bits.

Time to do some bottle-opening Stoke Tools

The Scout comes with a recycled-PET (polyethylene terephthalate) lanyard, which includes a 2-part machined aluminum adjuster. It also comes in a nifty little metal tin, which can subsequently be used to store odds and ends.

Assuming everything works out with the Kickstarter, a pledge of €36 (about US$42) will get you a Scout of your own. The planned retail price is $68.

SCOUT: A Purpose-Built Tool for Everyday Carry

Sources: Kickstarter, Stoke Tools

