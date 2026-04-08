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Knives and Multitools

Mini multitool is small enough that you might actually carry it

By Ben Coxworth
April 08, 2026
Mini multitool is small enough that you might actually carry it
The Scout is presently on Kickstarter
The Scout is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The Scout is presently on Kickstarter
1/5
The Scout is presently on Kickstarter
The Scout in bit-driving action
2/5
The Scout in bit-driving action
Time to do some bottle-opening
3/5
Time to do some bottle-opening
The Scout's wire stripper
4/5
The Scout's wire stripper
The Scout's pry bar in action
5/5
The Scout's pry bar in action
View gallery - 5 images

Those kazillion-in-one multitools we keep telling you about may be relatively compact, but you're still quite likely to notice their presence in your pocket. The Scout, on the other hand, is truly small yet capable of eight different functions.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Scout is the product of Irish startup Stoke Tools … and guess what, it's not made of titanium! Each one is machined from a block of stainless steel by UK production partner Matola.

The Scout has a flat form factor, measuring 54 mm long by 28.5 mm wide by 4.5 mm thick. According to its designers, it tips the scales at less than 25 grams (0.9 oz).

The Scout in bit-driving action
The Scout in bit-driving action

A notched and beveled appendage at one end of the tool serves quadruple duty as a large flat head screwdriver, pry bar, wire stripper, and fire-starting ferro rod striker. A smaller flange at the other end serves as a small flat head screwdriver.

There's also a bottle opener built into one side of the Scout, along with an oval opening in the middle which functions as both a quarter-inch bit driver and a cord cutter. And no, there's no way of carrying any bits.

Time to do some bottle-opening
Time to do some bottle-opening

The Scout comes with a recycled-PET (polyethylene terephthalate) lanyard, which includes a 2-part machined aluminum adjuster. It also comes in a nifty little metal tin, which can subsequently be used to store odds and ends.

Assuming everything works out with the Kickstarter, a pledge of €36 (about US$42) will get you a Scout of your own. The planned retail price is $68.

SCOUT: A Purpose-Built Tool for Everyday Carry

Sources: Kickstarter, Stoke Tools

View gallery - 5 images

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Knives and MultitoolsMultitoolsKickstarter
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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