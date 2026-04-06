Titanium utensil may look like a simple spork, but it packs 10 functions

Whether you’re camping for a few days, doing a day hike, or heading out for a weekend trek, the same rule always applies equally: pack light, carry less. That’s why multifunctional tools are so appealing when it comes to outdoor adventures. EaTi One, currently available for pledging on Kickstarter, at first glance looks just like a regular spork, but it actually combines 10 tools in one small unit.

Even for prepping the most boring camp meals, you still need all the basic utensils. They add weight, take up valuable space in your backpack, or even worse, disappear somewhere at the very bottom of it. EaTi One’s creators took on the challenge of replacing all that clutter with a single tool you can use for every task: cutting, prepping, and eating. The obvious downside here: if you lose it, you lose everything.

Eati One was created by a small UK-based team of outdoor enthusiasts who know exactly what’s important for a good adventure, and they took that into account when designing this tool. It’s gone through some evolution: the original EaTi was introduced six years ago and combined a spoon, fork, knife, and a bottle opener – the essentials. The later modular EaTi Mag combined 10 tools but was also heavier and bulkier, consisting of three magnetic plates. The new EaTi One sits somewhere in between, featuring 10 functions within a single compact tool.

The EaTi One features a food peeler Septem Studio

Let’s go through the full list: there's a spoon, fork, straight knife, serrated knife, peeler, can opener, bottle opener, pry tool, spreader, and box cutter. If you carry two, you can use a clip adapter (sold separately) to turn them into tongs.

Placing cutting edges along the handle might seem like a risky design choice. The creators ensure that the edges are not razor-sharp and not intended for heavy-duty slicing. They are just sharp enough for cutting fruits and veggies, and designed to be comfortable and safe to hold. If this still doesn’t sound convincing, or if you’re planning to give it to kids, optional handle sleeves are available for extra safety.

If you get two EaTi Ones, you can eat knife-and-fork style Septem Studio

EaTi One comes in a reusable pouch made of sturdy plastic, protecting your gear from scratches and cuts. As a bonus, the pouch unfolds and serves as a cutting board, just like in earlier EaTi models.

The tool measures 20.4 x 4.02 x 1.38 cm (8 x 1.6 x 0.5 in) and weighs 36 grams (1.27 oz). It’s made from titanium, so it’s durable, fire-resistant, and rust-proof. The folding cutting board is 11 x 22 cm (4.3 x 8.6 in), when closed as a pouch.

Early backers on Kickstarter can get EaTi One for £26 (about US$35) – the planned retail price is £36 ($49). That price doesn’t include the pouch, though. One can be added for an extra £6 ($8). Assuming the campaign is successful, shipping is expected to start in July.

EATi One — 10-in-1 Titanium Adventure Utensil

Source: Kickstarter

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