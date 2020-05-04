EATI travels lightly as the go-anywhere titanium spork multi-tool

The titanium-obsessed folks at Septum Studio have launched small, ultralight gear innovations in the past, including one of the tiniest multipurpose flashlights out there. Now they're back with their own take on the spork. An entire place setting in a single lightweight utensil, the EATI makes it easy to dine on the move, even when you have very little carry space. It stores inside a folding case that doubles as a cutting board, fits in a pocket and works as a spoon, fork, double-edged knife and bottle opener.

Many companies and startups have been trying to create the ultimate outdoor and EDC camping utensil or kit recently, both to provide more convenient eating in the wild and to eliminate the waste involved with disposable utensils. Over the past year alone, we've seen Outlery, the Forkanife, Magware and GoSun Flatware, and we know there have been others.

The serrated knife works to cut steak, crusty bread and other food that doesn't cut easily with the straight blade Septem Studio

The EATI is a more comprehensive single-piece tool designed to provide everything you need to prepare and eat a simple meal. In addition to a spork head, it packs both straight and serrated knife edges at the other end. Septem's imagery suggests the knives are sharp enough to cut steak and peel a potato, but hopefully they won't cut the user should he or she accidentally grab too high.

Septem throws in a bottle opener for good measure, rolling in another EDC item you might have on your keychain or in your pocket. The EATI comes with a carry case that seems too large for a compact titanium tool but uses that extra size to fold out into a small cutting board.

If you happen to have packed a beer or other beverage that requires a bottle opener, the EATI has you covered Septem Studio

The EATI utensil weighs 1 oz (28 g) and measures 7.5 x 1.4 in (19 x 3.6 cm). That's more than double the weight of the very similar titanium Vargo Scork, but that version packages fork/spoon/bottle/can opener without any bladed edges, so comparing the two becomes a matter of the functions a buyer values measured against total weight.

The EATI also costs nearly double the US$15 titanium Scork. After wrapping up a successful Kickstarter campaign last month, Septem is now offering the EATI through Indiegogo InDemand at $27 for a full set with multi-utensil and folding carry pouch, a savings of about $10 off the estimated retail price. We'd prefer a version without the pouch, both to cut a little price and because the pouch seems like unnecessary bulk that will only work modestly well as a cutting board, but no such option is on offer.

Source: Septem Studio