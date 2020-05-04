© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

EATI travels lightly as the go-anywhere titanium spork multi-tool

By C.C. Weiss
May 04, 2020
EATI travels lightly as the go...
Septem Studio held a successful Kickstarter for the EATI and is now offering it through Indiegogo InDemand
Septem Studio held a successful Kickstarter for the EATI and is now offering it through Indiegogo InDemand
View 12 Images
Perfect for backpacking, packrafting and other light and fast endeavors, the EATI multi-utensil provides a full pla
1/12
Perfect for backpacking, packrafting and other light and fast endeavors, the EATI multi-utensil provides a full place setting in a single utensil
The included case unfolds to double as a cutting board
2/12
The included case unfolds to double as a cutting board
The EATI works as a spork, knife, bottle opener, peeler and more
3/12
The EATI works as a spork, knife, bottle opener, peeler and more
Use the EATI knife with a fire starter to spark a flame
4/12
Use the EATI knife with a fire starter to spark a flame
The EATI works both for cooking and during the meal
5/12
The EATI works both for cooking and during the meal
A fork at dinner, a spoon for breakfast
6/12
A fork at dinner, a spoon for breakfast
The serrated knife works to cut steak, crusty bread and other food that doesn't cut easily with the straight blade
7/12
The serrated knife works to cut steak, crusty bread and other food that doesn't cut easily with the straight blade
If you happen to have packed a beer or other beverage that requires a bottle opener, the EATI has you covered
8/12
If you happen to have packed a beer or other beverage that requires a bottle opener, the EATI has you covered
The EATI straight blade even works as a peeler
9/12
The EATI straight blade even works as a peeler
Septem Studio held a successful Kickstarter for the EATI and is now offering it through Indiegogo InDemand
10/12
Septem Studio held a successful Kickstarter for the EATI and is now offering it through Indiegogo InDemand
Pack the EATI up in the included carry case or carry it on its own
11/12
Pack the EATI up in the included carry case or carry it on its own
EATI specs
12/12
EATI specs
View gallery - 12 images

The titanium-obsessed folks at Septum Studio have launched small, ultralight gear innovations in the past, including one of the tiniest multipurpose flashlights out there. Now they're back with their own take on the spork. An entire place setting in a single lightweight utensil, the EATI makes it easy to dine on the move, even when you have very little carry space. It stores inside a folding case that doubles as a cutting board, fits in a pocket and works as a spoon, fork, double-edged knife and bottle opener.

Many companies and startups have been trying to create the ultimate outdoor and EDC camping utensil or kit recently, both to provide more convenient eating in the wild and to eliminate the waste involved with disposable utensils. Over the past year alone, we've seen Outlery, the Forkanife, Magware and GoSun Flatware, and we know there have been others.

The serrated knife works to cut steak, crusty bread and other food that doesn't cut easily with the straight blade
The serrated knife works to cut steak, crusty bread and other food that doesn't cut easily with the straight blade

The EATI is a more comprehensive single-piece tool designed to provide everything you need to prepare and eat a simple meal. In addition to a spork head, it packs both straight and serrated knife edges at the other end. Septem's imagery suggests the knives are sharp enough to cut steak and peel a potato, but hopefully they won't cut the user should he or she accidentally grab too high.

Septem throws in a bottle opener for good measure, rolling in another EDC item you might have on your keychain or in your pocket. The EATI comes with a carry case that seems too large for a compact titanium tool but uses that extra size to fold out into a small cutting board.

If you happen to have packed a beer or other beverage that requires a bottle opener, the EATI has you covered
If you happen to have packed a beer or other beverage that requires a bottle opener, the EATI has you covered

The EATI utensil weighs 1 oz (28 g) and measures 7.5 x 1.4 in (19 x 3.6 cm). That's more than double the weight of the very similar titanium Vargo Scork, but that version packages fork/spoon/bottle/can opener without any bladed edges, so comparing the two becomes a matter of the functions a buyer values measured against total weight.

The EATI also costs nearly double the US$15 titanium Scork. After wrapping up a successful Kickstarter campaign last month, Septem is now offering the EATI through Indiegogo InDemand at $27 for a full set with multi-utensil and folding carry pouch, a savings of about $10 off the estimated retail price. We'd prefer a version without the pouch, both to cut a little price and because the pouch seems like unnecessary bulk that will only work modestly well as a cutting board, but no such option is on offer.

Source: Septem Studio

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

OutdoorsCampingBackpackingTitaniumUtensilsCutleryKickstarterIndiegogoseptem-studio
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
1 comment
Spud Murphy
The fork tines are way too short to be useful (check the indiegogo pics, they don't show anyone actually lifting food with those tines), and why would you want to cut your food with the end of the implement that you hold? Any dirt on your hands gets transferred to the handle end and then gets rubbed into the food. And you still need two pieces of the cutlery anyway, so why not just buy a standard titanium knife/fork/spoon set and have much better designed cutlery? If you want a bottle opener, I'm pretty sure that the average camper will have one on their pocket knife already. The whole idea is poorly thought out, clearly there are a lot of designers out there who are bored at the moment...

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More