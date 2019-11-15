Classy magnetic cutlery packs flat to eat away at single-use plastics

Cutlery made from single-use plastics is hugely convenient, but is also hugely problematic when it comes to the environment. Thankfully, a growing cohort of small companies are working to offer products that make eating when we’re out and about a less wasteful affair, the latest of which offers a durable set of cutlery that snaps together for easy carry.

Much like the compact and collapsible cutlery set from Outlery we looked at earlier in the year, Magware from Full Windsor is designed as a take-anywhere set of utensils that can chip away out our mounting problem with plastic waste. Full Windsor points to the growing use of personal, reusable water bottles instead of the disposable variety as an example of how we can clean up our act, and hopes its easy-carry cutlery can have a similar effect.

Cutlery made from single-use plastics is hugely convenient, but is also hugely problematic when it comes to the environment

Full Windsor

It promises its Magware utensils are made to last and has crafted them from 7075-T6 aluminum, a material known for its strength and durability. Embedded at two points along the handles of the knife, fork and spoon are magnets and male/female connector points, which enable all three utensils to snap together into a solid unit measuring just 2 cm (0.8 in) thick.

The utensils are 18 cm (7 in) long and all together weigh 45 g (1.6 oz). These sets of three can be slid into an accompanying hypalon pouch to keep them clean and safe, which brings the total weight to just 76 g (2.7 oz).

Embedded at two points along the handles of the knife, fork and spoon are magnets and male/female connector points Full Windsor

Like it did with its modular camping utensil called The Splitter last year, Full Windsor has turned to the Kickstarter crowd to get its Magware utensils into production, where they have been warmly received. After setting out to raise US$10,000, the campaign has attracted almost $50,000 at the time of writing, with early pledges of $34 still available that include one set of Magware cutlery and the carry pouch. It plans to ship in April 2020 if all goes to plan.

You can check out the pitch video below.

Magware - Magnetic Flatware

Source: Full Windsor