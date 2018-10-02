The Splitter is made up of two components – a long spork and a spatula – that can join forces to become a set of tongs. They do so by way of of a keyhole slot at the base of the spork's handle that accommodates and locks a pin in place at the base of the spatula's handle. From there, the one-millimeter thick (0.03 in) titanium material offers just the right amount of flex for you to get your tong on.