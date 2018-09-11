Go Chair packs down to the size of a water bottleView gallery - 8 images
We've seen camping chairs that revolve 360 degrees or warm up your behind, but really, the only thing you need it to do is be comfortable and pack up small. The Go Chair is claimed to do both of those things, supporting up to 100 times its own weight before folding down to the size of a water bottle.
When it's sitting in your garage or the back of your car, the chair packs down to an 11-inch-long (28-cm) cylinder, weighing under 3 lb (1.4 kg). Then when it's time for the Go Chair to live up to its name, it can apparently unfold in five seconds to a height of 25 in (63.5 cm), where it can support up to 300-lb (136-kg) backsides 10 in (25 cm) off the ground.
That strength comes from "aircraft grade" aluminum legs, holding up a seat made of twice-stitched ripstop ballistic nylon. That supposedly makes it tear-proof, and on top of that it's also made to be waterproof.
To sweeten the deal, Go Chairs also come with a bottle opener carabiner, and multiple orders include a carry bag that holds up to six of the seats at once.
There's not much else to say really. Go Chair is far from the first camping chair to shoot for the space-saving crown – it's not even the first to use the water bottle size comparison – but it looks like a pretty well-engineered piece of equipment.
The Go Chair's Indiegogo campaign is just about to wrap up, and it's smashed its original target of US$50,000, raising over $1.1 million. Early Bird pledges start at $69 for one chair, $129 for two, or $249 for a four-pack. If all goes to plan, the Go Chair is expected to start shipping in December 2018 or January 2019.
