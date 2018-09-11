When it's sitting in your garage or the back of your car, the chair packs down to an 11-inch-long (28-cm) cylinder, weighing under 3 lb (1.4 kg). Then when it's time for the Go Chair to live up to its name, it can apparently unfold in five seconds to a height of 25 in (63.5 cm), where it can support up to 300-lb (136-kg) backsides 10 in (25 cm) off the ground.