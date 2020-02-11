Credit-card-sized Forkanife sticks it to single-use plastic utensils

Single-use plastic utensils are a huge source of waste, but fortunately more and more startups are coming to the party with greener alternatives. The Forkanife from Canada's Cold4ged is a decidedly sleek example, offering eco-conscious diners a sustainable knife and fork set that can be packed up and stowed right in the credit card slot of their wallet.

Much like Outlery's collapsible cutlery set, Magware's magnetic utensils and GoSun's Flatware knife and fork, the Forkanife is aimed at eating away at the huge amount of plastic waste generated by disposable utensils. Each of these have their own way of packing up and slimming down for easy carry, and the Forkanife is similar to GoSun's Flatware in that it is designed to slide into your wallet.

The knife and fork set are crafted from stainless steel and each measure 140 mm (5.5 in) long when extended and feature a locking latch halfway down.

This enables them to be folded in half and slid into a rigid carry case made from recycled plastic, which is designed to fit right in one of the card slots of your wallet, with a total weight of 53 g (1.9 oz).

Cold4ged is also offering an RFID-blocking carry case, which comes with space for a few extra cards and is available via an early CA$25 (US$19) pledge over at its Kickstarter campaign. If everything goes to plan, the company expects to start shipping in April this year.

Source: Cold4ged, Kickstarter