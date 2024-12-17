Magnetic titanium system packs 10 tools into a knife, fork and spoon set

We've seen nesting sets of outdoor dining utensils before, and even sets that stick together via embedded magnets. The EATi Mag system, however, combines 10 tools in what looks like a simple knife, fork and spoon set.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the product is made by British outdoor gear manufacturer Septem Studio, which previously brought us a device that combines a knife, spork and bottle opener in one utensil. The EATi Mag system builds on that concept.

At first glance, the setup seems to just consist of a titanium knife, fork and spoon that are stacked together via integrated magnets when not in use. This arrangement keeps the individual utensils from getting lost in your bag, plus it keeps them from rattling against one another.

The included carrying sleeve doubles as a cutting board Septem Studio

The knife's blade, however, has a regular cutting edge along one side and a serrated steak-knife-type edge along the other. At the tip of the blade, there is both a flat section that can be used as a large flathead screwdriver, and a slanted section that serves as a boxcutter. The knife also incorporates a bottle opener on one side and a vegetable peeler in the middle of its handle.

Utilizing an included flexible plastic joiner, the spoon and fork can be connected at their bases then used as a set of tongs. And finally, when the included polymer carrying sleeve is unfolded and laid flat, it serves as a cutting board.

The fork in use Septem Studio

Assuming the EATi Mag system reaches production, a pledge of £49 (about US$62) will get you a setup of your own. The planned retail price is £59 ($75).

You can see the system in use, in the video below.

EATi Mag: The Essential Multi-Utensil for Every Adventurer

Source: Kickstarter

