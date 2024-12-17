© 2024 New Atlas
Outdoors

Magnetic titanium system packs 10 tools into a knife, fork and spoon set

By Ben Coxworth
December 17, 2024
Magnetic titanium system packs 10 tools into a knife, fork and spoon set
The three titanium components of the EATi Mag system are claimed to tip the scales at a combined 76 g (2.7 oz)
The three titanium components of the EATi Mag system are claimed to tip the scales at a combined 76 g (2.7 oz)
View 7 Images
The included carrying sleeve doubles as a cutting board
1/7
The included carrying sleeve doubles as a cutting board
The spoon in use
2/7
The spoon in use
The fork in use
3/7
The fork in use
The knife sports a bottle opener on one side
4/7
The knife sports a bottle opener on one side
The knife also serves as a boxcutter
5/7
The knife also serves as a boxcutter
The knife also serves as a peeler
6/7
The knife also serves as a peeler
The three titanium components of the EATi Mag system are claimed to tip the scales at a combined 76 g (2.7 oz)
7/7
The three titanium components of the EATi Mag system are claimed to tip the scales at a combined 76 g (2.7 oz)
View gallery - 7 images

We've seen nesting sets of outdoor dining utensils before, and even sets that stick together via embedded magnets. The EATi Mag system, however, combines 10 tools in what looks like a simple knife, fork and spoon set.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the product is made by British outdoor gear manufacturer Septem Studio, which previously brought us a device that combines a knife, spork and bottle opener in one utensil. The EATi Mag system builds on that concept.

At first glance, the setup seems to just consist of a titanium knife, fork and spoon that are stacked together via integrated magnets when not in use. This arrangement keeps the individual utensils from getting lost in your bag, plus it keeps them from rattling against one another.

The included carrying sleeve doubles as a cutting board
The included carrying sleeve doubles as a cutting board

The knife's blade, however, has a regular cutting edge along one side and a serrated steak-knife-type edge along the other. At the tip of the blade, there is both a flat section that can be used as a large flathead screwdriver, and a slanted section that serves as a boxcutter. The knife also incorporates a bottle opener on one side and a vegetable peeler in the middle of its handle.

Utilizing an included flexible plastic joiner, the spoon and fork can be connected at their bases then used as a set of tongs. And finally, when the included polymer carrying sleeve is unfolded and laid flat, it serves as a cutting board.

The fork in use
The fork in use

Assuming the EATi Mag system reaches production, a pledge of £49 (about US$62) will get you a setup of your own. The planned retail price is £59 ($75).

You can see the system in use, in the video below.

EATi Mag: The Essential Multi-Utensil for Every Adventurer

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

OutdoorsCutleryTitaniumMagneticCampingKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!