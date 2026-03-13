1-oz pump inflates and deflates your camping gear impossibly quick

Adventure gear brand Outzac has a new piece of camping equipment in the works that's designed to make it way easier to pack light, in more ways than one. The Pico Pump is a teeny tiny air pump for inflating everything from sleeping pads to minnow boats – and deflating them in a flash too.

What's especially neat about this pump is that it runs off a power bank via a USB-C cable, which you're likely already carrying to top off your phone, speaker, and other gadgets. That's one less battery to keep charged.

PICO PUMP:The 1 oz Low-Noise Air Pump for Outdoor Adventures

Delivering air flow of 350 L/min, the Pico Pump can inflate a sleeping pad in just 30 seconds, an air bed in 150 seconds, and an 80-inch (203 cm) boat in 330 seconds. The company says its 5 kPa output is enough to get an air mattress to properly firm up without the need for manual breaths – even with a person lying on it.

Outzac claims the Pico Pump's 5 kPa pressure is enough to inflate air beds to firmness without needing manual breaths to finish the job Outzac

Its set of interchangeable nozzles includes one for vacuum bags from various brands, so you can cram more stuff in your luggage. It can even stoke a flame in a pinch. And unlike some other compact pumps, this one can also deflate your gear when it's time to get going.

Outzac says this will do about 400 inflations off of a 10,000-mAh power bank, and keep to a relatively quiet 65 dB while at it. You can can even power it with your phone's battery or a solar panel.

Beyond inflating stuff, you can use the Pico Pump to stoke fires and deflate your gear when it's time to pack up Outzac

For those keeping score, this isn't the lightest pump on the market. The Alpenblow Micro Pad Inflator comes in at under 0.3 oz (8 g), but it's slower than the Pico Pump, and can't deflate your gear. This carbon fiber one from Nitecore that we liked last year is awfully small under an ounce too, but it's also slower.

This stubby pump is so small, it'll hardly take up room in your backpack Outzac

Outzac is offering the Pico Pump at a discount from its US$45 expected retail price while it's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. You can snag one for as little as $25 at the time of writing, which goes up slowly as the campaign nears its end date. Add-ons include an air pillow, an air seat, a 10,000-mAh power bank, and a vacuum bag.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. That being said, Outzac has previously launched and shipped a mini bike tire pump via Kickstarter, and sells a range of its outdoor gear via its site. It's also closing on 3,000 backers for this campaign.

The Pico Pump should be able to fully inflate an an 80-inch minnow boat in less than 6 minutes Outzac

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in May 2026; delivery costs are listed by product bundle and region on the campaign page.

Find the Pico Pump on Kickstarter.

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