'Zoom' flashlight focuses its beam from a wide spread to a spot half a mile away

This new flashlight is a lot more versatile than most other models designed for outdoorspeople, thanks to a clever feature and its surprisingly compact build.

The BTL50 from Imalent can throw a flood of light up to 1,335 ft (407 m) away – and switch to a focused spot to reach 3,000 ft (over half a mile, or 916 m) away at the press of a button.

That's pretty nifty for a pocket-sized flashlight, which doesn't require you to swap lenses for flood and spot functionality. It supports five modes, from a battery-saving 15-lumen Eco mode to provide a night light around your campsite, to all-powerful 3,000-lumen Turbo mode for navigating trails and emergency operations.

BTL50 – New-gen digital zoom flashlight, as bright as you need

The company says it uses a liquid crystal diffractive electro-optic lens for its wide-to-focused beam control. This negates the need for motorized mechanisms, and allows for electronically switching between flood and spot modes using its 5700K-6500K LED. Imalent also claims you can expect the LED to last 50,000 hours.

You can cycle through five different light intensities from 15-3,000 lumens with a single button, and even activate a strobe mode Imalent

The BTL50 features an intuitive dial and button control system, and an aluminum alloy body with a textured grip. It's IP56 rated for water and dust resistance, and Imalent says it'll easily handle being dropped from 3 ft (1 m). You can also activate a lock when stowing it in your luggage, so it doesn't turn on until you deliberately tap the power button thrice.

The BTL50 features a rugged aluminum alloy exterior and weighs just over 8 oz Imalent

Once you've charged it fully over USB-C, it'll last you nearly five hours on Low, and just over an hour in the highest-intensity Turbo mode. In Eco mode, Imalent says it can run for 77 hours. There's also a strobe mode to draw attention to yourself if you're in a bind.

The built-in battery charges over USB-C in 1.5 hours, and can run the flashlight for up to 77 hours in its 15-lumen Eco mode Imalent

This model is set to retail at US$149, but it's discounted on Kickstarter, where Imalent is crowdfunding its production. You can snag one for $99, along with a handy lanyard and a charging cable, and choose from four different colors.

Pick from four handsome colorways Imalent

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. That said, Imalent has been in the EDC and outdoors flashlight business for a while now, has launched three other products on Kickstarter previously, and sells a range of gear via its site. It's also racked up more than 860 backers for the BTL50.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in June, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends based on your order quantity and location.

The flashlight is compact enough to comfortably fit in your palm for extended outings, and easily carry in a pocket or on a bag strap Imalent

Source: Kickstarter

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