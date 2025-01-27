Rechargeable flashlight packs 2,800 lumens in a slim EDC design

If you're in the dark about which flashlight to add to your EDC kit, the GR35 from Imalent has a lot going for it. Besides its claimed output of 2,800 lumens, this new model features a slim build that should slip easily into any pocket – and it comes with its own charging case that doubles as a power bank. How's that for handy?

The GR35 also comes with a slew of other clever features that'll help it earn its keep on your outdoor adventures.

Imalent says it emits a powerful beam across a long distance, offers several modes, and additional lights for specialized tasks. The fact that it comes from a well regarded manufacturer – known for making arguably the world's brightest flashlight – gives the GR35's crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo a tad bit more credibility.

Let there be bright white light

The GR35 is rated for 2,800 lumens of white light, with a long throw of up to 465 yards (426 m). The emitter operates in six modes going down to a mellow 20 lumens that'll run for 33 hours – you'll need to activate Turbo mode for the full 2,800 lumens.

IMALENT GR35 4-in-1 EDC Flashlight

The built-in 1,900-mAh battery should keep the flashlight going on the more powerful light modes long enough to find your way out of the wilderness, and navigate a route back to camp. It fully charges in 45 minutes, thanks to support for fast USB-C chargers.

The GR35 measures just 0.65 inches thick, and features a wear-resistant hard anodized finish Imalent

There's also a UV light for rock hunting and checking currency notes, as well as a combo red-and-blue flashing light for emergency signals. And depending on the version you choose, you'll get either a red or green laser pointer baked in.

Imalent claims the GR35's white light can reach as far as 465 yards in Turbo mode Imalent

Battery backup on tap

The GR35's party trick is its compatibility with an optional battery pack that it slots into. This not only gives you a solid 7,000 mAh of power in total, but it also serves as a power bank to juice up your phone or other gadgets with a USB-C cable.

The GR35 handily slots into a charging case that doubles as a power bank Imalent

The battery pack supports fast charging so you can top it off in a pinch. Plus its clever design lets you drop in the flashlight and use it immediately – no need to wait for it to charge.

The optional battery case lets you use the flashlight while it's slotted in, without waiting for it to charge Imalent

Up for anything

I appreciate how this gizmo has been put together so you can use it in all kinds of situations. Its magnetic bottom end can attach to metal surfaces for when you need to work in the dark; you can clip it on to a hat, belt clip, or bag; and an included lanyard lets you hang it when you need your hands free.

This flashlight can clip on to hats and straps, and even magnetically attach to metal surfaces to serve as a task light Imalent

Imalent says the GR35 is IPX7 waterproof and submersible up to 3.2 ft (1 m). Its aluminum alloy body, covered in a wear-resistant hard-anodized finish, should survive a few drops too.

There's also a lock to prevent the flashlight from turning on accidentally in your luggage. And all this fits into a slim 0.65-inch (16.6-mm) build that should be easy to stow away anywhere – unlike other options such as the $120 Fenix PD36R Pro.

It's been pointed out that the GR35 closely resembles the $120 Olight Arkfeld Ultra. However, this one boasts twice the brightness, as well as additional red and blue flashing lights, and compatibility with its battery case.

Imalent says the GR35 is IPX7 waterproof and submersible down to a few feet Imalent

The GR35 is set to retail for US$66.95 for the red beam version without the battery case, and $72.95 for the green beam version. The battery case bumps up the price to $89.95 with the battery case, and it's still cheaper than some options with the same output. Currently, it's discounted on Indiegogo by as much as 40%, so you can snag the red beam variant for just $40.96.

Imalent expects to begin shipping units by mid-March, and notes that the GR35 is "currently in mass production." The flashlight head has a 2-year warranty, while the flashlight battery is covered for 1 year.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but for what it's worth, the GR35's campaign has already crossed its goal with more than 400 backers.

Check out the GR35 on its Indiegogo page.